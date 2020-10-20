We lost a true original with the passing of Danny Bianchino.
A poet, playwright, author, inventor and spiritual leader, Danny was, well, Danny. Before settling into an apartment in North Conway, Danny spent the last couple of decades following the “Path,” which came to him in a vision, and one he described as “the path that’s neither left, nor right, nor in the middle. It is the one that circles all three.” He called this the Fourth Path, and it was his symbolic expression for peace and harmony.
Following his visions, Danny traveled to Texas, Canada, Ireland and Pine Ridge, S.D., meeting with spiritualists from many cultures. And being gregarious, finding and sharing experiences with interesting people came naturally to him. His visions became his mission: “Because my visions are so powerfully received, I am compelled to share them and feel they belong to us all.”
When he wasn’t traveling, Danny could be seen riding around town in his old, blue, hippy-styled VW Vanagon or sitting on a public bench or at a coffee shop holding court. In 1998, Bartlett selectmen officially designed him Bartlett’s Poet Laureate, a title he was particularly proud of.
In the ‘70s, Danny invented and patented the Upside Down pipe. He formed the Bartlett Pipe Company, and while it never brought the commercial success he had hoped, he and his partners sold hundreds that were made by skilled craftsmen from rock maple wood.
Even with something as mechanical as a pipe, Danny injected spiritualism. “It lights from the bottom. It suggests thinking in a new direction — that it’s never too late to turn ourselves around. It is said the stem of a pipe reflects male energy, and the bowl, female energy. When the two come together, a spark is born. The spark ignites into flame, burning whatever is inside the bowl. Finally freed through smoke, a perfect balance of male and female energy occurs. It seems to be a working analogy of our transformation and ultimate parity.”
His favorite symbol was a turtle, and an abstract representation of one appeared in many of his writings, books and clothing. He said the image of a turtle came to him in a vision. “The imagery left me feeling as if I had taken a sacred vow. I wasn’t sure what it was. That it was somehow connected to the earth. Later, I would come to understand that the Native interpretation of the turtle represents our earth.”
Danny will always have a place in the history of this newspaper. He had a special relationship with the Sun’s co-founder Adam Hirshan, who partnered with him in the pipe company. He was also an early booster of the Sun. When I moved back to the valley in the late ‘80s and before Adam joined me to start the paper in 1989, Danny was literally the only person, outside of family, I talked to locally who believed the paper would work. Not only did he not think it would fail, as others did, he predicted it would flourish.
Those close to Danny know that his passion, his beliefs — as with any evangelist — could be a lot to handle. But now gone, the lasting memories will be of a good man, a good friend and a friend to all mankind.
In honor of Danny, here is the last poem he submitted to the paper just a few weeks ago:
Blithely Blithely
Fast asleep
Time to wake up
Your free ways weep
There are places
Still to roam
Before you’re called
To come back home
Things to feel
That pleasures fill
Don’t give up
There’s more left still
Like meeting others
Now left out
To show them love
What loves about
Standing strong
Without a crutch
Just with love
Its fiery touch
So , hold on tight
Don’t let go
Let that love
Its blithe to flow
Blithely Blithely
You are strong
You’re in our minds
And hearts that long
Blithely Blithely
You are sought
We need you NOW!
For all you got
Let your free ways
That love begin
To make this move
That we’re now in.
Let your lightness
Fill each form
It sure will help us
To all move on
Blithely......
