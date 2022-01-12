My father once gave me sage advice for having a happy marriage. “When I come to a conflict with your mother, I compromise … I do it her way!”
The ongoing battle over STRs in our area (as well as across the country) is in need of compromise and conciliation on both sides of the issue.
The knee-jerk reaction by the anti-STR groups has led to proposals that simply aren’t workable. Allowing STRs only in commercial districts essentially eliminates short term rentals. Conway’s commercially zoned properties are almost totally occupied by traditional commercial uses. And in Bartlett, the commercial zone is very small and again, primarily occupied by existing non-residential businesses.
Limiting the number of days an owner can rent during the year is also problematic.
The ultimate effect of radical changes to town STR guidelines is to force under-ground those who still wish to rent. An owner who does not use one of the popular websites can easily rent to friends, business associates and co-workers and stay under the radar ... potentially in violation of the proposed zoning changes.
I have to ask, who is going to police this and at what cost to the taxpayers? Will an enforcement officer show up at every home every time a home is occupied to ask who they are and how long are they staying? Are adjacent owners going to do the same?
Compliance with the N.H. Meals and Rooms Tax collection from owners has clearly improved over the years. Eliminating or severely restricting STRs will definitely impact both compliance and, ultimately, revenues for the state.
I have been on both sides of the issue — as a landlord renting our home when not in use by my family, and as an owner with an extensively rented STR next door.
As an owner, we carefully vetted every tenant as we did not want our home to become a party home. We never had a problem nor a complaint.
We did have four issues with tenants next door ... mostly involving unleashed dogs. On each occasion, we called our neighbor and asked him to intervene. Problem solved within minutes. We never involved the police.
I continue to have an issue with some people depicting owners from “out of town” as greedy, uncaring and worse. The vast majority of my second-home clients use their homes some or most of the year and want the ability to rent when not being used by family or friends.
Like me, they also care that their homes are not abused. And, second homeowners pay real estate taxes without adding students, and related expenses to our school budgets ... the largest portion of our tax bill. And when it comes to issues like STRs, they don’t have a vote. Taking away a property right (that I believe exists) without compensation ... or the right to vote, is simply unfair and probably unconstitutional.
Ultimately, because the whole STR debate is happening across the country, I believe it should be appropriately addressed by the U.S. Supreme Court.
In the interim, I sincerely hope that reason can prevail and that compromises like those proposed by the Mt. Washington Valley Association for Responsible Rentals can be adopted.
The noise ordinance proposed by Julia King in Bartlett; restricting advertised occupancy based on number of bedrooms; requiring registration of STRs with each town; having a local contact on file for problems ... all of these are rational initiatives that will limit the number of violations and complaints.
Let’s start 2022 in a spirit of compromise. Let’s work toward solutions that both sides can accept. And as a New Year’s resolution, go out on a limb and meet your neighbor. Communication is key to resolving conflicts.
May it be a Happy New Year for all!
Dan Jones
Conway
