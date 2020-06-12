As we are reopening our economy and starting to return to some sense of economic normalcy, I find myself feeling a lot of emotions about the concept and practice of wearing a mask.
Masks make me uncomfortable. The ones that wrap around my ears make them itch. The ones that wrap around my neck sometimes pull my hair. The cloth or covering makes my face feel hot and sticky. I find it difficult to breathe. I can’t show off my beautiful smile behind a mask. It doesn’t seem that I speak as clearly with a mask.
Masks have made me frustrated and created arguments with my two teenage children. They both have complained about similar things to my complaints — and then have the added burden of how the design and fabric makes them look. “I don’t like how it comes over my chin.” “I don’t like the way it crinkles around my nose.” “It looks goofy.” To which I respond that they have to wear them — and that’s where the arguments start.
Masks have made me angry. When someone — or a group of people — chooses not to wear a mask in a store or when they are within 6 feet of me — I’m offended. I’m wearing a mask in order to protect their life — and they don’t have the same common courtesy to wear a mask to protect my life (or at least keep their distance)? Part of me wants to take off my mask and breathe on them. And then talk loudly at them. But of course I never would.
Masks have made me feel like I want to become a teacher. When I see people who are not wearing a mask properly, I want to say, “Hey, shouldn’t that mask be covering your nose?” To the person who drives up to a store with a mask on, gets out of the car with a mask on, starts walking to the store with a mask on, but when they get near the door and see a friend and start talking to them and take the mask off, I want to say “Hey, don’t you understand the point of the mask is to wear it when you’re near people — not when you’re alone?”
Masks have made me worried. Will the mask affect my hotel business? If my husband and I and all our staff are wearing masks, will we be perceived by our guests in the same way? Will they see we’re happy to see them? Will they want to return if they can’t see our expressions of gratitude?
Masks have made me sad. Sad, because I can’t see the expressions of others as we walk past each other in the store. Sad, because I am reminded how much things have changed in such a short period of time. Sad because I fear that we will never return to the old normal.
Masks have made me happy. When others wear masks near me I know they care about me and my family. When I see others using masks correctly I want to shout, “Good job — keep up the great work!” And when my kids finally comply and wear their masks properly, I am happy to see them being mature in the world.
So with all these emotions swirling in my head, I am not surprised I question whether to wear a mask. It’s much easier if you don’t wear one. You don’t think about whether others are wearing them because you are already proclaiming that you don’t care. Everything is easier when you don’t wear a mask. You can believe that life has already returned to normal.
But then I recognize life has not returned to normal. We are living in a time of the unknown as it relates to COVID-19. As responsible citizens we have an obligation to protect our families, our friends, our co-workers, our community members and those people traveling to our area. And I know there are very few options available to me to protect myself and others from the coronavirus.
And knowing that I could hurt someone else — whether I know them or not — by not wearing a mask is ultimately the overriding factor for me.
So that’s why I wear a mask and I encourage everyone else to wear a mask too. The life it saves could very well be yours.
Christopher Bellis lives in the Mount Washington Valley with his husband and two children. They own and operate the Cranmore Inn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.