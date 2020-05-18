New Hampshire’s jobless rate exceeded 15 percent by the end of April. Vast layoffs are reported nationwide, especially in tourist areas like ours. Libraries that are central to my work are closed, and the virus scare poses a substantial threat to all our household income, while self-employment means no unemployment.
Last Wednesday, however, while scanning the results of our annual meeting, I wondered if all those worries had not been a dream. Had the prosperity of recent years not collapsed, as we heard? Had those right-wing claims of a coronavirus hoax proven correct? Something like that had to be true, judging from the lopsided vote awarding Conway teachers the costliest contract they have ever enjoyed.
I wasn’t surprised at the outcome, but I was disappointed, as anyone would be when a rare opportunity is squandered. On the eve of what we are told is a once-in-a-lifetime emergency, the teachers’ union had negotiated its most generous contract ever, which gave it a chance for an enormous public-relations coup. Via the same network they use to organize supporters, the teachers could have voluntarily conspired to defeat their own contract because it posed such an unexpectedly heavy burden on a community in sudden financial distress. Instead, they took the money.
Surely, teachers know that their union serves as a lightning rod for popular resentment of an institution that seems more devoted to the employment of adults than to the education of children. Perhaps they feel that all the extra work that’s gone into the attempt at remote teaching entitled them to generous emoluments. I can confirm the exhausting trials of remote education, because I’ve watched it conducted from my home, but I also know that for many subjects and students it isn’t very effective. Overall, I doubt we have ever gotten so little return on our academic investment.
That investment remains undiminished, too, and now that we can least afford it we’re going to pay more than ever. For the edification of those who fell for the subtle but deliberate dishonesty in presenting the teachers’ contract, it will add more than $1.9 million to the budget by 2023, and to every annual budget thereafter. That’s a 5 percent increase in the entire current budget, fueled by that contract alone, and by 2023 the union will already be asking for more.
The slimy trick of withholding the cumulative cost of the contract brings the school board slithering into the story, too. These are the same folks who sat by silently — or supportively, in the case of Chairman Joe Lentini — when Kennett administrators made what is probably the most infuriating decision in local memory. In a shocking case of animal cruelty by Kennett football players, they protected the perps and kept them hidden within the team, glossing over extremely disturbing behavior while casting suspicion on every other member of the team.
Giving up an advantageous contract would have been an encouraging gesture by teachers, although it would still have to have been renegotiated by the same school board, with its sly tricks and surreptitious loyalties. Relying on our board to look out for the interests of taxpayers who have no schoolchildren is like depending on Sampson to guard your house. I’m talking about my step-granddog, Sampson — an old Lhasa apso with no teeth. He’s full of protective-sounding fury, signifying nothing. In the end, he’s a lap dog.
The board’s only real constituency is those voters who will show up for the annual school meetings. Board members need those votes to stay in office — in many cases, so they can secure all the resources they can get while their own kids are still in school. The underlying spirit of the board seemed to be captured by a photo of Lentini in last Friday’s paper, driving away after depositing his ballot and laughing like a hyena at the rest of us.
Student enrollment dropped again last fall to 1,660, but the Conway School District still employs 338 adults — more than one for every five kids. That doesn’t even count the SAU 9 employees whose preponderant responsibilities lie in Conway. All those employees, their families, and a bloc of parents and older students represent at least 1,000 reliable voters who use school networks to mobilize for any vote. There are nevertheless nearly 7,000 voters in Conway. It seems inevitable that crushing taxes will eventually teach the somnolent thousands that overstaffed schools and demanding unions are undesirable individually, and deplorable in combination.
William Marvel is a resident of South Conway.
