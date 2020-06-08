For the better part of spring, I’ve been immersed in the troubling events of an election year — 1860, to be precise. The similarities between then and now are increasingly disconcerting.
James Buchanan epitomized the career politician, with a decade in each house of Congress, sojourns as U.S. minister to Russia and Great Britain, and four years as secretary of state. He had the politician’s ambition to please everyone, and it led him to regard the loudest constituencies as the most deserving.
Like our current president, he became best-known for alternating between equivocation and bad decisions. Only as a lame duck did he stick to his guns in one important instance, doing his best service for the nation, but he was nevertheless reviled ever afterward for not acting more aggressively.
“Old Buck” entered the presidency as tension between free-labor and slave-labor states reached fever pitch. The Dred Scott decision immediately worsened that conflict, and then financial panic ensued. Buchanan’s support for a dubious pro-slavery constitution in Kansas split the Democratic Party, and it was downhill from there. Less than a month before John Brown’s raid on Harper’s Ferry lighted another political powder keg, in 1859, Buchanan confided to a lady friend that he could hardly wait for the end of his term.
The split in the Democratic Party assured its defeat in the election of 1860. More than 60 percent of votes were cast for presidential tickets that included slave owners, but Abe Lincoln won electoral victory with less than 40 percent of the popular vote.
Capitalizing on the fear of antislavery Republicans controlling even one branch of the government, slave-power mandarins rushed the cotton states out of the Union.
With most of the tiny U.S. Army scattered around the frontier, militia in the seceded states managed to seize all but a few of the forts and arsenals within their borders.
Buchanan’s foes all scorned his “weakness” in the face of so vast an insurrection, but despite limited troops and constitutional ambiguity about his options, he held his grip on two vulnerable forts. Preserving the peace — and those forts — was all that allowed Lincoln to take office with enough leverage to challenge secession from high moral ground.
The eeriest echo from that epoch is the biased press coverage. Nearly every action or statement was filtered through a political lens with persuasive purpose, on or off the editorial page. Big dailies provided smaller papers with partisan cues and regurgitated news.
Knowing all the basic historical facts, a reader today can guess the political orientation of an 1860 newspaper within a few column inches by the degree and direction of distortion in the account of any significant event. Other than a shift in the weight of journalistic subjectivity from right-of-center to fairly far left, nothing much has changed except that the tactics are often more subtle. Judging by what clips I’ve seen, the same appears true of televised news (minus any subtlety).
The tone was just as shrill then, too, and mob action frequently discouraged dissent and asserted ideological dominance. Right after Fort Sumter it was as dangerous in New York to defend secession as it would have been to preach abolition in South Carolina. Disagreement deteriorated into hatred, for it was no longer enough to regard one’s opponents as mistaken; they had to be despicable. If that required putting words in their mouths to prove it, so be it.
Much like today, the magnetic agglomeration at the political extremes left a plurality of Americans effectively unrepresented. Appalled at the excesses on either side of them, they made what they thought were choices for lesser evils, only to discover that the consequences were just about equally awful.
The worrisome thing, as we seem to replay 1860, is that Lincoln’s sectional victory won so little support that it brought open rebellion. His Yankee running mate heightened Southern anxiety, and helped drive secession. Had he chosen a Southerner from the other party, as he did in 1864, he might have increased his election margin and eased the fear that sparked civil war.
A candidate as liberal as Joe Biden could afford to do something that inspired today, and bridge the partisan divide with a more conservative running mate who could offer a satisfactory choice for that unrepresented plurality of voters.
It isn’t as though Bernie’s mob would vote for Trump instead, after all. Choosing from the progressive camp will please few and alienate many, dividing the country even further.
William Marvel is a resident of South Conway.
