Last Tuesday, this paper carried what amounted to a minority report from Conway’s Municipal Budget Committee on the plan to replace the prematurely crumbling windows in Kennett High School. It was nice to see some independent thought from that committee, because most members now seem content to act as the Amen Corner for anything town and school administrators propose.
The window fiasco, a blunder by a previous school board, emphasizes the pitfalls of trusting amateur board members blinded by their worship of anything disguised as an educational enhancement. It was such a board that advocated a massive new high school, filled it with a distracting array of curricular impedimenta and legions of new staff, then locked us into an irksome multi-town agreement to pay for it all. A similar board accepted these shoddy windows to reduce the apparent impact of its multi-million-dollar underestimate of the cost of the new school.
The current board now proposes two means of replacing those windows, and somewhat typically prefers the more expensive of the two options. Their Article 2 proposes a bond that would make the board’s overall budget increase look smaller, and would allow the board to retain more of the maintenance slush funds they have accumulated over the years. Understandably, the board prefers that.
The other choice, Article 2A, would use existing maintenance funds and raise the balance in cash this year. The three budget committee members, acting as individuals, pointed out that this option would reduce the Conway taxpayers’ portion of the cost by $188,000, without even counting the interest and fees that a bond would incur.
Had I not attended or watched several of the budget committee meetings, I might have been surprised by how little discussion these alternatives provoked among members after the committee’s public hearing on Feb. 10. The lion’s share of questions during the budget season seemed to come from just three elected members. A couple of others made occasional contributions, but those three seemed the most persistent about scrutinizing the costs local taxpayers are forced to bear. Some members said nothing at all, that I heard.
In 2011 the budget committee injudiciously exercised what might be characterized as its nuclear option, creating a backlash that inspired a flood of candidates intent on asking no questions and reflexively approving any expenditure. That spirit seems to survive among a plurality, if not a majority, of the committee members.
Immediately after the committee’s public hearing on the municipal budgets, the committee started voting on what recommendations to offer for each warrant article. The chairman began with the town operating budget, saying he wanted to support the default budget rather than the selectmen’s requested budget, but he couldn’t induce a soul to discuss it with him. As the first question of the evening it may have caught relatively inexperienced committee members off guard, but a disinclination to debate persisted through the rest of the meeting. Even the contentious window articles elicited no comment whatever. All opinions seemed fixed before deliberation began.
The budget committee entails much effort for those who take the position seriously, and it often goes begging for members. That can attract would-be politicians looking for easy elections, and two current members of enthusiastically progressive credentials failed in earlier attempts to begin their careers with higher office. The budget committee allows them to illustrate their generosity with public funds for potential constituents, but you would think they’d be more eager to demonstrate some mastery of the voluminous budgetary documentation.
Another member’s last name has become synonymous locally with unhinged liberal rage since a school-meeting meltdown a decade ago. The same name is also associated with the worker-warehousing plan known as “affordable housing,” the burdens of which Conway is apparently expected to bear, to preserve the exclusivity of such elite liberal enclaves as Jackson.
Not that there is any inherent harm in a liberal perspective. Opposing viewpoints are necessary for productive debate, after all, but a deliberative process fails when rigid factions develop, and especially when one of them attains a majority and declines to engage. That situation appears to afflict the budget committee, and it has rendered that body’s recommendations on warrant articles essentially meaningless.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.