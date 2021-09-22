A quote in a recent Conway Daily Sun article questioned Memorial Hospital’s ability to “deal with COVID-19,” suggesting that our tools and staffing are not up to the challenge. Let me be clear: Not only is Memorial up to the challenge, our response to the pandemic has been recognized by many for being extraordinary, not just for a small rural hospital, but for any hospital.
I want to state firmly and clearly that I am proud of what Team Memorial has done throughout the pandemic. There are many challenges for a rural hospital in the middle of a global pandemic. No one here — indeed, in any health-care facility in the world — has ever been through a pandemic of this scale. Yet, by relying on our existing crisis plans and practices; working with county, state and federal health agencies; and by working with our community here in the Mount Washington Valley, we have avoided the horrific scenes that have played out in other rural communities across the nation. That is not an accident.
Our team has been training continuously throughout the pandemic to identify and treat COVID-19 patients. We outfitted several additional negative pressure rooms to accommodate COVID-19 patient stays. We work continuously to keep medical equipment ready for the next patient and to keep supplies at safe levels, and have been applying advance cleaning procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to other patients or team members.
Memorial has also been out in the community with education regarding COVID-19 safety and providing reliable, science-based information on testing and vaccinations. We’ve performed more than 16,000 COVID-19 tests and administered almost 20,000 vaccines.
Our response has also been enhanced by our affiliation with the MaineHealth system. This has ensured supplies of protective equipment, access to medical specialists and funding for clinical upgrades. Being able to network with our New Hampshire hospital colleagues and work alongside our MaineHealth colleagues has greatly enhanced our response to this crisis.
Our team is tired, though. There have been long hours, missed family engagements and always the concern that one or more of us may become sick with COVID. We, too, have mask fatigue, but we also know it’s one of the best ways to prevent spreading COVID-19. We want life to return to normal. But the team at Memorial shows up every day to treat whoever presents for a checkup, a therapy visit, minor or major surgery, emergency care and more.
We can still use the community’s help to steer us through this crisis. If you have not been vaccinated, get vaccinated. Our vaccine clinic is open every Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 2779 White Mountain Highway in North Conway. We can easily accommodate opening for additional days when vaccine demand rises. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are also available by calling (603) 356-0673.
If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, call your primary care provider or get a test at the Memorial Testing Center. It is located on the main hospital campus and is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. The center also performs asymptomatic tests for use as proof of a negative COVID-19 test for school, work or other purposes. To maintain proper distancing, the center only takes appointments by calling (603) 356-0673.
Continue to follow the mitigation guidelines that have been part of our lives for more than a year. Avoid large gatherings. Wear a mask in public and especially when near unvaccinated people or those vulnerable for illness (such as the elderly and the immuno-compromised). And perform regular hand hygiene, including the use of hand sanitizer.
Finally, be considerate of one another. This pandemic should not divide us. Whatever differences we may have with our neighbors or co-workers, they will still be our neighbors and co-workers when the pandemic is over. Please be supportive as together our collective focus is keeping our valley safe.
Memorial Hospital is proud to be the Mount Washington Valley’s community hospital. But do not think of us as small or not up to the challenge of protecting the health of our patients and community through COVID-19 or any other health crisis. We are here. We are ready. And our care is world-class.
Art Mathisen, FACHE, is president of Memorial Hospital in North Conway, a member of the MaineHealth system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.