I drove down to the Bedford Sportsplex complex this past week, knowing that it would be a tough day, with a number of consequential bills I opposed likely to pass.
I also anticipated that it would be an ordinary legislative session, that my colleagues on both sides of the aisle would be treated respectfully and fairly by the majority party.
On the legislative end, my predictions came to pass. A bill passed that would reverse or forgive any violation of emergency orders during the COVID pandemic. This means that any of our citizens could violate orders undertaken to protect public health without penalty.
A bill that would have established an independent redistricting commission was voted inexpedient to legislate, and this opens the door to partisan gerrymandering that voters should expect to see happen before the 2022 elections.
One of the worst pieces of legislation I have ever seen also passed. According to Rep. Marjorie Smith (D-Durham), it is “a bill that is the equivalent of 400 legislators crammed into delivery rooms saying we will do whatever can be done over the doctor’s expertise, even if it means that a fetus on its own cannot survive.” This bill would make it a felony for a physician to abort a fetus that is 24 weeks gestation when it is virtually impossible to determine the gestational age with accuracy within one month, even with the best ultrasound technology.
However, my other expectation, that members of the Democratic Party would be treated fairly and with respect, did not come to pass.
Representatives on my side of the aisle were routinely ignored when they tried to get the attention of the Speaker Sherman Packard (R-Londonderry) to make a motion or to speak. A colleague of mine who speaks with a slight accent was repeatedly told by the Speaker that he could not understand a word she was saying. Her voice was crystal clear and loud enough for everyone in the room to understand.
Others who resorted to shouting into a microphone were also dismissed, with the Speaker stating that he had not known they were trying to get his attention.
When this happened over and over, it was clear that this was a maneuver aimed at silencing the minority party, which makes up 47 percent of the House membership.
At the end of this long and contentious session, a motion was made to immediately deal with a controversial anti-choice bill, implying that this was a bill undeserving of the debate and consideration it indeed deserved.
When Republicans refused to enable the bill to be heard the next morning when it was scheduled, Minority Leader Renny Cushing (D-Hampton) asked for a recess in order for the Democrats to caucus. When this motion was denied, Cushing turned to his caucus and said, “We are leaving.”
Speaker Packard’s response was to order the doors of the stadium to be locked, and all but approximately 25 members left the session. Once outside, the Speaker then decided to take a vote on the bill and locked the doors so that Democrats could not return to vote.
My colleagues and I did not leave the room because a vote did not go our way. We left because we were repeatedly marginalized and not permitted to have our say throughout the day. As my colleague and mentor Rep. Smith noted on the floor that day, “We are not representing one political party. We represent all of our constituents. That is why we are called representatives. Our citizens need to rely on us to do the right thing.”
On this day in Bedford, our citizens clearly were not able to rely on the House of Representatives to do the right thing. Instead, they witnessed a majority party doing its best to silence 47 percent of the members of the House despite the fact that they were duly elected by the people of New Hampshire.
Mr. Speaker, the State of New Hampshire deserves better than this.
Anita Burroughs is a Democratic state representative from Bartlett.
