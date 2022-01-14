By Quddus Z. Snyder
America is an idea and an ideal. To be American is to believe in the idea that all people are created equal and that all should live free. Our story is that of a flawed nation and an imperfect government struggling to fulfill the promise of a flawless and perfect ideal. Today, I invite you to join me in rediscovering our past, and with it, what it means to be an American.
To be American is to long for freedom. If you revisit the public debate surrounding the adoption of the 1787 Constitution, we find that folks were singularly obsessed with liberty — the idea that people should have control over they own fate. The colonists who came to America had a fiercely independent streak, precisely because they arrived with very little, and were generally forced to rely on themselves to provide for their own security, prosperity and happiness.
As the nascent American nation was born, we also find that people were obsessed with equality — the idea that no one man was created superior to any other. Colonists who settled the new world rejected the English titles of nobility and the accompanying rights and privileges, which they viewed as arbitrary and unjust. To step foot on American soil meant that you were on an equal footing. Now we see that the American story, and the "spirit of 1776," represent a rejection of England — the arbitrary rule of a divine right monarch and the class based social structure that elevated some above others.
And then things get messy. The problem from the beginning was that the idea of America as a nation founded on liberty and equality only applied to people with penises, who were white and also owned property.
And nowhere was this conflict more pronounced than in the case of America’s original sin: the institution of slavery. Consider for example that even as the U.S. Constitution affirmed that all men are created equal — a principle enshrined in the Declaration of Independence — it also prohibited the newly formed Congress from outlawing the Atlantic slave trade for 20 years, and more significantly, held that slaves would count as three-fifths of a person when tallying a state’s population for purposes of apportioning the number of seats in the House of Representatives — a lousy compromise boosting slave state power.
And now we see that America is a story about one nation’s struggle to live up to its own beautiful ideals. Today, Republicans should take great pride in the heritage of their Party, which under the leadership of Abraham Lincoln emancipated slaves: Republicans ruthlessly rammed through the 13th Amendment, abolishing slavery; and the 14th Amendment, guaranteeing citizenship to Blacks and forcing states to respect the Bill of Rights’ guarantee that everyone enjoy equal protection under the law; and finally the 15th Amendment, securing former slaves the right to vote.
But even as Black people had been freed, true equality and liberty would remain very elusive as the nation, and especially the South, entered a 100-year period of legal segregation and Black voter suppression known as the Jim Crow era. Today we celebrate the life of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., easily one of the greatest Americans to have ever walked in our midst.
If Lincoln is the symbolic embodiment of the fight that culminated in the Emancipation Proclamation, then Dr. King embodies the victorious struggle to bury Jim Crow.
Dr. King’s brilliance was his ability, through peaceful language and action, to invite each American to live up to the ideals of equality and liberty. It was an argument so compelling and so virtuous that it was destined to win. And it did.
In 1964, Congress banned discrimination and segregation in all public accommodations, federally funded programs and schools. Growing impatient with southern efforts to suppress the Black vote, President Johnson directed his attorney general to draft “the god-damndest, toughest voting rights act” he could. And the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act was just that, an idea.
In his resolute voice, we hear Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln as he outlines with great clarity our American ideals. In his glowing spirit, we see his dream of equality, liberty and unity — a dream that is also ours because it is the true American Dream.
In his peaceful demeanor, we appreciate his strength, the very same courage heard in Patrick Henry’s 1775 speech in which he said, “give me liberty or give me death.” And on April 4, 1968, the peaceful Dr. King was killed for the American ideals of liberty and equality that he spent his life defending.
And what does this mean for us today? This is an opportunity to see yourself as part of an unfolding American story. Each of us, imperfect as we are, is called to honor the true American ideals of equality and liberty. In our personal lives, we have a moral duty to embody a spirit of brotherhood and tolerance toward those who are different. And in our public lives, we are bound by a civic duty to champion equality and the sacred right to vote, the fountainhead of our cherished liberty.
Dr. King said, “Let freedom ring from the prodigious hilltops of New Hampshire.”
I was born atop Lyman Mountain, which is basically a hill, and I take that call seriously. To be an American is to be a defender of equality and liberty, and when we do so with honest heart, in whatever way we know how, we will always land on the right side of history.
