Last Saturday, the day Joe Biden was declared winner of the 2020 presidential election, Foo Fighters were the musical guest on "Saturday Night Live." They debuted a new song, as well as performing one of their standards, "Times Like These."
Despite being written 18 years ago, the song felt reflective of this particular moment in time. The chorus goes: “It's times like these you learn to live again/It's times like these you give and give again/It's times like these you learn to love again/It's times like these time and time again.”
This election has made it abundantly clear that this country is deeply divided. Moving forward, the only way to fix that is to find a way to better understand each other.
When I heard that Biden won the presidency I was relieved. For those who support Donald Trump, that statement likely triggers assumptions about my character, intelligence and political views. And that's the problem.
Our political discourse is over before it begins because we've already made assumptions about one another based solely on political allegiances. We see each other in broad stereotypical strokes and little more. We have all fallen victim to this. I'll own up to my part in this breakdown of communication.
While I am grateful that Biden won, I also know that Trump no longer being president isn’t going to magically fix everything.
As easy as it is to blame Trump for the divisions in this country, they aren't his fault. While he certainly amplified those divisions, the racists, sexists, xenophobes, homophobes, etc., were here long before Trump came on the political scene.
What Trump did was embolden these individuals into believing it was OK to be the worst versions of themselves, and to hide their toxic behavior behind visions of patriotism, freedom and liberty.
Seventy million people voted for Trump. His supporters won’t simply go away because he lost, and we can't ignore them. That feeling of being disenfranchised and unheard is what drew many to Trump in the first place.
We need to stop seeing this country as red states and blue states. It is a narrow, black-and-white binary that doesn’t reflect reality. If you look at the individual state results, the presidential races were close everywhere, with a 1-5 percent margin of difference between the candidates in most of them.
We are really a country of purple states, and we must find a way to communicate with each other. Are there lost causes on both sides of the political spectrum who stubbornly refuse to compromise and listen to opposing views? Absolutely, but the name calling, character assassinations and insults, of which both sides are guilty, are not going to sway anyone into seeing a new perspective. The tribalism of politics has made us forget that most of us have more in common than not.
Politics has become about supporting your chosen team no matter what. We can’t treat this like a game. It can’t be about winning at any cost. There are real people’s lives at stake. People whose lives were hurt under the Trump administration.
We can no longer simply look out only for ourselves. Honestly, we never should have had that attitude in the first place. Just because something doesn’t affect you directly doesn’t mean it doesn’t affect others. We need to consider the impact of our choices on everyone and make a better, more inclusive country and world that isn’t shaped in the image of one group.
This is a big, beautiful country that acts as a microcosm of the diversity on display throughout the world. We need to embrace that diversity, not fear it. Hopefully, under Biden/Harris, we can get back to that goal. It won’t be easy. There’s tremendous resistance to embracing diversity. Many see sharing their rights as an attack on those rights. Not so.
We must acknowledge our faults and blind spots. Admitting that the country isn't perfect and has areas that need to be improved isn't unpatriotic. It is a desire to have the United States fully live up to its potential.
We need to see past the buzzwords (socialism, communism, fascism, etc.) that have lost their meaning and see the humanity in the people that are being demonized. We have to listen to each with open hearts. Only through patience and empathy can we begin to heal our fractured country.
Alec Kerr in the entertainment editor for The Conway Daily Sun.
