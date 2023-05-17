Drag has become a dirty word for a lot of people in this country, even though it’s something that has been ingrained in our society and culture for centuries, dating back to the cross-dressing comedies of William Shakespeare. Heck, in Shakespeare’s time, women weren’t allowed to act, so all the roles were played by men.
“I was a young kid and I thought ‘is everyone getting that this is kind of an illusion,’ and I couldn’t get anybody to corroborate with me,” drag legend RuPaul told Oprah Winfrey in a 2018 interview. “When I was about 11 years old on PBS, I found my tribe with ‘Monty Python’s Flying Circus.’ I thought, ‘OK, they get it. They’re irreverent, they aren’t taking anything seriously and they are having fun, that’s what this is all about.’”
Drag performance is an exaggeration of typical gender roles. It’s over-the-top by design. It can be sexual, but not necessarily. Drag is also comedic and campy. At the most basic level, it’s dress-up, and when there’s a Drag Story Hour, that’s what children see and innately understand.
As kids, we pretend, we make believe, we use our imaginations, but as we get older that’s squashed out of us. We’re told playtime is over, and it’s time to be adults. Drag is not letting go of imagination and pretending.
RuPaul has a song called “Born Naked,” which has the line, “We are all born naked and the rest is drag.” I’ve been thinking a lot about the truth in that statement.
How we present ourselves to the world is performative, from the clothes we pick to how we style our hair, how we speak, walk and carry ourselves. It’s all a performance. It’s an expression of who we are and how we want to be perceived. Sometimes it’s our true self, but sometimes it is a heightened version of our identity.
This public persona also shifts with context. Someone’s work identity is not the same as the one that goes out to a bar or club to meet someone. You don’t wear a business suit to go clubbing or a skimpy dress to church. The creation of different personas and behavior for different occasions can be seen as a form of drag.
And this begins from the minute we are born. We are given an identity by our parents in the clothes we are dressed in and the toys we are given. Boys are dressed in blue and given cars and trucks. Girls are put in pink and receive dolls and horses.
For our first few years, our identity continues to be defined by our parents, until we become old enough to start imposing our own will in what we like. If someone is lucky enough to have supportive and encouraging parents, a person can be allowed to explore and discover who they are.
Perhaps this journey will lead someone to have a goth, emo or punk phase. Those are the costumes we put on to try to get the outside world to understand how we feel on the inside. That costume can help you to find a community of like-minded people.
For me, when I discovered “Weird Al” Yankovic as a teen, there was a period where my wardrobe was almost exclusively Hawaiian shirts, no matter how much my mother tried to get me to wear nice sweaters. But the clothes that my mother would get me, while nice, weren’t me. I felt weird, and so, of course, I’d identify with and borrow the persona of Weird Al.
Hawaiian shirts are less prominent in my closet now, but I still wear clothes that express who I am through graphic T-shirts, sweatshirts, button-ups and jerseys of my favorite movies, TV shows and characters. My passion is pop culture, so that becomes the uniform I wear.
For others, it isn’t that simple. When someone has gender dysmorphia, getting the outside to match the inside is much more difficult. Being born one gender and feeling like the opposite gender is confusing and painful, especially since, as a society, we have made gender roles so rigid and specific. Without support, this can become isolating and unbearable.
I feel lucky to have found myself, but not everyone is so lucky. Those who don’t fall into specific ideas of what societally constructed gender is should not be shamed. If a boy wants to play with a doll, let them. That boy may turn out to be gay, transgender, nonbinary or may simply like playing with dolls. All these scenarios are OK and should not be judged.
If you were told you had to be a certain way, you don’t have to continue to be that person if you don’t want to. Discover who you are and embrace that person. That may not mean putting on a dress, wig and makeup, but life is too short to not try to feel comfortable being who you truly are and having fun.
