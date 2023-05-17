Drag has become a dirty word for a lot of people in this country, even though it’s something that has been ingrained in our society and culture for centuries, dating back to the cross-dressing comedies of William Shakespeare. Heck, in Shakespeare’s time, women weren’t allowed to act, so all the roles were played by men.

“I was a young kid and I thought ‘is everyone getting that this is kind of an illusion,’ and I couldn’t get anybody to corroborate with me,” drag legend RuPaul told Oprah Winfrey in a 2018 interview. “When I was about 11 years old on PBS, I found my tribe with ‘Monty Python’s Flying Circus.’ I thought, ‘OK, they get it. They’re irreverent, they aren’t taking anything seriously and they are having fun, that’s what this is all about.’”

