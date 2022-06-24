Representation in film is important. For the longest time, people of color, different religious backgrounds and members of the LGBTQ community had to take what they could get.
For decades, the best case scenario for a gay character was to be the protagonist’s sassy best friend. At worst, gay characters were the butt of a joke or reviled for challenging traditional gender roles. Male characters not wanting to be seen as gay was a popular “joke” throughout much of the 1980s and ’90s. Transgender characters had it even worse as they were often vilified or portrayed as trying to trick men.
There have always been exceptions with films that got it right but, as a straight cisgender male, I’m not an authority in this subject.
With that in mind, I reached out to the board of White Mountains Pride, members of GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics (of which I ama member) and friends within the queer community.
I asked: What was the first film to help you understand your self better, make you feel less alone or made you feel seen as a queer person?
Christopher Bellis, North Conway, 58, president of the White Mountains Pride board
“Longtime Companion,” 1989; “Philadelphia,” 1992; “Brokeback Mountain,” 2005; “The Birdcage,” 1996; “In and Out,” 1997; “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert,” 1994; To Wong Fu, Thanks for Everything Julie Newmar,” 1995.
“Longtime Companion” (which chronicled the emergence and devastation of the AIDS epidemic in the lives of several gay men living during the 1980s) was the most impactful. For me, it was about seeing myself or others in the mainstream films.
Greg Vander Veer, 41, North Conway, vice president of the White Mountains Pride board
“C.R.A.Z.Y.” (2005, a young French Canadian, one of five boys in a conservative family in the 1960s and 1970s, struggles to reconcile his emerging identity with his father’s values). I think this was the first coming-out film that I had seen and it really helped me understand what I was going through. I watched it over and over and over. Beyond that, it is just a really wonderful, emotional and funny movie.
Mark Sickler, 53, Berlin, artistic director of M&D Playhouse and White Mountains Pride board member
The movie that really hit home for me was "Beautiful Thing" A 1996 English film (about neighbors brought together by shared experiences around bullying and abuse who find that what they feel for each other is more than friendship). I was well into my 20s when the film was released, but I remember sitting in the movie theater as the credits rolled. I was in a multiplex watching a film about queer people. It was liberating.
Stacy Sand, 67, North Conway, Realtor
Even though I dislike the ending, “Personal Best” (1982, the intertwined lives and loves of three highly-ranked athletes striving for the national team.) It was the first “lesbian/bisexual” film that I ever saw in a theater. I was grateful to see someone else who happened to fall in love with a woman and to act on their same-sex feelings.
Ken Martin, 58, Hawaii (formerly North Conway), co-founder of M&D Playhouse
“Philadelphia” (1993, when a man with HIV is fired by his law firm because of his condition, he hires a homophobic small-time lawyer as the only willing advocate for a wrongful dismissal suit.) The story of a person struggling with a life-threatening disease, and the impact a dying man had on his community, his peers and the world.
Doug Shapiro, 52 (on June 30), New York City, actor at The Barnstormers Theatre in Tamworth
Strangely enough, it was “Longtime Companion.” You know how we each see movies through the lens of our own experience? Though I understood I was witnessing the tragic story of the gay community being decimated during the AIDS crisis, my experience was “What? Oh my goodness! Men can be in loving, committed long-term relationships and overcome obstacles together!”
John Griffiths, 58, Newport Beach, Calif., executive director of GALECA
The first movie that resonated with my gay self was 1961’s “Splendor in the Grass.” I saw it on TV as a teen in the late ’70s/early ’80s. Not a “gay” movie on paper, but I more than related to Natalie Wood being crazy-in-love with Warren Beatty in repressed 1928 Kansas. I was a little bonkers myself for my straight best friend in high school, so Wood’s frustrations and the devastating ending hit me hard. I cried, but it was a cathartic cry. I realized I wasn’t the only one who felt the agony of teen love, and that even straight people who seem perfect can feel that pain. I felt more bonded to humanity, I guess, thanks to that amazing movie and Wood.
Shaun Stacy, 43, Charleston, S.C., writer for gurlculture.com, GALECA member
My film is 2014’s “Boy Meets Girl” (a romantic comedy about what it means to be a real man or woman). Growing up in the rural South, I never thought I’d see an authentic representation of what it means to be a transwoman in a small town. However, Michelle Hendley’s performance in “Boy Meets Girl” blew me away, and it was the first time in my entire life that I felt seen in a movie.
Wadooah Wali, 48, Los Angeles, co-founder and chief strategy officer for New Canvas, GALECA member
“Go Fish” (1994, a romantic tale about finding a soulmate in Chicago’s lesbian community) is the first film about young lesbians. Especially one who’d recently come out and wanted to start dating and didn’t know what to do.
There was a line, something like, “So, I’m a lesbian … where do we live? What do we wear?” I understood the character’s dilemma completely. I was just taking my initial baby steps of coming out and had the same questions, so I felt better, feeling like it wasn’t just me who didn’t know and didn’t have the answers, and it helped me ease in and enjoy the process.
Ben Cahlamer, 46, Phoenix, the Movie Revue, GALECA member
“Billy’s Hollywood Screen Kiss” (1998, a gay fine-arts photographer falls in love with a straight barista). It was the first time I’d laid eyes on Sean Hayes, but the movie was as fantastical as I’d ever dreamed my first kiss would be and, boy, did it ring true.
Greg Gary, 50, Los Angeles, creative director and writer, GALECA member
“Carrie” (1976, a shy, friendless teenage girl who is sheltered by her domineering, religious mother, unleashes her telekinetic powers after being humiliated by her classmates).
I just identified with her as a tormented ginger gay in Catholic school, and her revenge was so cathartic for me.
