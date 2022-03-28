The 94th annual Academy Awards, which aired Sunday, had a lot of landmark wins, including Troy Kotsur becoming the second deaf actor to win an Oscar and Ariana DeBose becoming the first queer actor of color to win. Unfortunately, all anyone is talking about is Will Smith slapping and cursing out presenter Chris Rock for telling a joke at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense.
On the surface, Rock’s joke seemed fairly innocuous. “Jada, I love ya. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see ya.” The jab was in reference to Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Demi Moore famously shaved her head to play a woman who enlists to become a Navy SEAL in “G.I. Jane.”
Smith initially laughed from his seat while Pinkett Smith seemed less than impressed. Smith, then took the stage and smacked Rock across the face. Though censored, a stunned Rock said “Oh wow, Will Smith just smacked the s--- out of me.” Smith shouted back, “Keep my wife’s name out your f---ing mouth!”
Pinkett Smith suffers from the autoimmune disorder alopecia, which attacks hair follicles, resulting in hair loss. She has been vocal about the condition and her discomfort with it for several years.
While we can debate whether the joke was in poor taste, given thst Pinkett Smith’s hair loss is a source of insecurity and pain, it is understandable she would feel upset and even insulted by the ribbing. But that doesn’t justify Smith’s actions.
This is worth discussing not because the incident involves celebrities but because, regardless of whether it’s Will Smith or an average Joe, this is toxic behavior that needs to be called out. I’ve seen some saying that if you talk smack, you should expect to be smacked. While I don’t think violence is the answer, context is also important. This wasn’t trash talking in a bar. This was an awards ceremony where celebrity roasting is expected — and necessary.
Award ceremonies like the Academy Awards can easily come off as a bunch of pompous, self-important rich celebrities patting each other on the back. Having comedians take them down a peg or two helps to point out the absurdity of the whole enterprise and to deflate egos. It also reminds these celebrities it isn’t about them, but about honoring the craft.
The Smiths made it about them with Smith’s action leaving a pall over the rest of the proceedings. This wasn’t helped with Smith winning Best Actor for his performance in “King Richard” and using his tear-filled acceptance speech as a justification for his behavior.
After alluding to Richard Williams, Serena and Venus Williams’ father, whom he portrayed in “King Richard,” as being a “fierce defender of his family,” Smith went on to say: “To do what we do, you got to be able to take abuse. You got to be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you got to be able to have people disrespecting you and you got to smile and you got to pretend like that’s OK.”
Even if we take Rock’s joke as disrespectful and abusive, countering abuse with abuse is never the solution. If the Smiths had a problem with the joke, talk to Rock about it in private. Simply say, “Hey, man, my wife is really insecure about her hair loss, can you not joke about it in the future.”
In his speech, Smith talked about wanting to be a “vessel” and “ambassador” of love and how he was “being called on in (his) life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to (his) people.” If that truly is the case, be the bigger person.
Smith apologized in the speech to his fellow nominees and the academy but not to Rock. His ultimate justification for it seemed to be “love will make you do crazy things.”
Smith’s argument appears to be that while he wants to be a symbol of love, in the moment, emotions took over and he lashed out in an inappropriate manner.
We are all human and are all capable of behaving irrationally in a heated moment, but Smith’s reaction was disproportionate to Rock’s joke. Actively choosing to walk on stage and smack someone during a live broadcast goes beyond being caught up in the moment.
We increasingly live in a society in which we listen less and rarely show empathy to others. Did Rock’s joke show a lack of sensitivity to Pinkett Smith’s experience? Perhaps, but instead of choosing the higher road, Smith succumbed to the worst human instincts. He chose to model violence, hostility and profanity over civility as a way to address someone he believed wronged his wife. In a time of war, it sends a terrible message. He should do better. We all should.
Alec Kerr is The Conway Daily Sun’s entertainment editor.
