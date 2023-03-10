Saturday, March 4
• This winter, for the first time, trails at Whitaker Woods have been marked to separate skiers from walkers, snowshoers and fat-tire bikers. • Ray Hodgkins of Bartlett, who signed up to run for selectman in the March 14 elections, has withdrawn from the race due to work commitments that will keep him out of town until this summer.
• The Bartlett and Jackson fire departments’ communications tower atop the former Tyrol Ski Area on Thorne Mountain in Jackson stopped transmitting during extremely cold weather Feb. 3-5.
• The Kennett Coders (Team 5106F) finished seventh overall in their debut at the New Hampshire-Vermont 2023 State Vex Robotics Championship at Manchester Community College in Manchester on Feb. 18.
• Conway Town Manager John Eastman said the town had received calls from people asking to buy a $20 pass to park annually at the First Bridge parking lot following a story in the Sun, but he said annual passes are not available for non-residents. The $20 price is for a non-resident day pass.
Tuesday, March 7
• A storm on March 3 brought over a foot of snow in places throughout the Mount Washington Valley. • Value Land grocery store in Center Ossipee was closed for a few days after a fire on Sunday caused minor damage.
• Bobbi Boudman, a Wolfeboro Democrat who tried to unseat state Rep. Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro) last fall, filed petitioned warrant articles that would prohibit the town and Governor Wentworth Regional School District from using their funds to ban books in reaction to a bill put forward in the state Legislature by Cordelli.
• Incumbent Ossipee Selectman Jonathan Smith faces an election challenge from Christopher Templeton for a three-year seat on the board.
• Carroll County delegation members voted on Feb. 27 to create a subcommittee to investigate what can be done with over 800 acres of land in the county’s possession.
Wednesday, March 8
• At the Conway Town Meeting deliberative session, voters approved a $67,000 addition to the town budget due to an unanticipated contractual obligation for fire and rescue services for parts of towns that are not part of a fire district.
• Seven people are running for three open three-year seats on the Conway School Board: Melanie Lebel, Michaela Clement, Joe Lentini, Mark Hounsell, Matt Stearns, Mike DiGegorio and Amy Snow.
• North Conway resident Tom Reed filed to run for selectman on March 3. Also running for the seat are Ryan Shepard and incumbents David Weathers and Mary Carey Seavey.
• Shauna Peterson is challenging incumbents Dexter Harding and Jack Waldron for two three-year seats on the Tamworth School Board.
• The developer of a 12-unit storage facility proposed at 77 Old West Side Road has applied to the state Department of Transportation for driveway access on the state-owned West Side Road just west of Schartner Farms.
• SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard urged the Conway School Board to reach out to Albany and Eaton to talk to them about continuing to send elementary school children to Conway schools.
• Old Navy Outlet was set to open Friday at its new expanded location at Settlers Green.
• Kennett High senior Carli Krebs repeated as state individual champion in both the skate and classical ski races at the Division I Cross-Country Ski State Meet at Great Glen Trails on Tuesday. The KHS boys and girls both finished third overall in the team event.
Thursday, March 9
• Bartlett voters amended the school operating budget by $135,008 to give the 27 support staff employees a $4.25-per-hour pay raise and make them eligible for up to a 3 percent performance increase.
• Gov. Chris Sununu announced he will make an appearance at the Remick Country Doctor Museum & Farm in Tamworth on Monday, March 13, at 10 a.m. to kick off New Hampshire Maple Month.
• Michael Cahalane and Chris Seamans are vying for a three-year seat on the Effingham Board of Selectmen.
• Adam Price and Lucas Jesseman are competing for one seat on the Madison Board of Selectman.
Friday, March 10
• Conway citizens on Wednesday night voted 207-51 to restore the $1.2 million that the Conway Municipal Budget Committee cut last month from the proposed 2023-24 school operating budget.
• Settlers Green is scheduled to go before the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment on Wednesday to try and make the case that a series of murals deserves to stay after the town zoning officer flagged them as violating the sign ordinance.
• The Kennett High girls’ basketball team, the No. 2 seed in the Division II playoffs beat No. 3 Pelham 54-40 in the Final Four at Sanborn Regional High School in Kingston on Wednesday. The Eagles will play No. 1 Bow for the state championship at the University of New Hampshire on Sunday at 1 p.m.
• Coos County Superior Court heard new testimony in the case of the fatal shooting of Christopher Veliz last month in Berlin during a bail hearing for Nomar Ramos-Rivera, who is accused of killing Veliz.
• The Kennett Dance Team won the New England Regional Championship in Jazz for 2023 at the Universal Dance Association’s New England Dance Championship at Westfield State College in Westfield, Mass., on Feb. 12.
