Saturday, March 13
• Backcountry skiing is becoming more popular than ever as outdoor lovers are heading to the glades away from the crowds and “earning their turns” the old-fashioned way — no lifts or gondolas for them. The Granite Backcountry Alliance has a lot to do with the growth of the sport.
• Friends of Tuckerman Ravine, a Conway-based non-prof t organization, is celebrating the 20th running of the Tuckerman Inferno Pentathlon race presented by Burgeon Outdoor, this Saturday, to be held, after a one-year break, on March 20. The race, which begins at Great Glen Trails in Pinkham Notch, features a 10K fat bike; 10K cross-country (freestyle); a 5-mile snowshoe from Great Glen Trails across Connie’s Way backcountry ski trail; and a 3+-mile mountain run up the Tuckerman Trail to Mount Washington’s Tuckerman Ravine. The final leg is a ski/snowboard mountaineering race with a giant slalom component in and/or around Tuckerman Ravine.
• The Kennett High girls’ basketball team ran its unbeaten streak to 15 straight wins with a thrilling 51-50 overtime victory over previously undefeated Hanover in the Division II state semifinals at Bedford High School on March 11.
• Memorial Hospital officials said on March 12 that the hospital’s sign-up system for COVID-19 vaccinations was working well and that many slots were open for those qualifying for Phase 1B.
• Glenn Gordon and Ashlee Brook, representatives from Oxford County Mental Health Services, told Fryeburg selectmen on March 11 they have a new program called OPTIONS (Overdose Prevention Through Intensive Outreach Naloxone and Safety) aimed at helping people recover from addiction.
Tuesday, March 16
• Retired middleweight champion Marvelous Marvin Hagler, who died last Saturday at his Bartlett home at age 66, was remembered as one of the valley’s own after the famous boxer started coming here in the early 1980s, then bought a home in Bartlett in 1985.
• Former Bartlett Police Chief Tim Connifey was arrested March 11 after a traffic stop in the Lakes Region town of Alexandria. He was charged with two felony counts of impersonating an officer.
• More than 300 veterans received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine at Kennett High School in a clinic run by the Manchester VA Medical Center in the Peter Ames Gymnasium on March 12.
• A Coos County grand jury issued new indictments against Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the driver in the so-called “Fallen 7” case that no longer claims the truck he drove crossed the center line into the opposite lane of traffic. The new indictments allege that Zhukovskyy negligently caused the death of seven motorcyclists in Randolph by causing the collision or by operating a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner.
• Chris DeVries, formerly of Jackson, whom a Carroll County grand jury indicted last year on child pornography charges has asked a judge to declare that the results of a search warrant should be suppressed because of an apparent typographical error in the search warrant application.
• After meeting over Zoom for most of the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fryeburg selectmen voted 3-1 on March 11 to start meeting in person once again in April.
• Bishop Brady scored the four points in the last 20 seconds to defeat the Kennett High girls’ basketball team 52-50 to win the Division II State Championship at Bedford High School on Sunday.
• Center Conway’s Sean Doherty and Susan Dunklee (Barton, Vt.) combined to give the United States its first medal (bronze) in the single mixed relay since 2017 as the BMW International Biathlon Union World Cup wrapped up two weeks of competition in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic, on Sunday.
Wednesday, March 17
• SAU 9 and SAU 13 have dates to receive the two-shot Moderna vaccine, while MSAD 72 in Maine should get a date soon. Staff and teachers in SAU 9’s seven schools, along with staff from the Robert Frost Charter School and the Northeast Woodlands Chartered School are scheduled to receive their first shot March 27. SAU 9 is slated for its first round on April 2.
• New Hampshire State Police on Tuesday were looking for Sinead Lyons, 41, of Lowell, Mass., in the area of Ossipee’s Constitution Park, where her car was found Monday. She was last seen on the morning of March 11 and was said to be heading to Effingham, North Conway or Ossipee.
• A public hearing on bonding $5 million for the archival restoration of records at the Carroll County Registry of Deeds in Ossipee is scheduled for Wednesday, March 24, at 1 p.m.
• The Manchester VA presented SAU 9 with the Community Partners Award for helping to facilitate a veterans COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the gymnasium at Kennett High School on March 12.
• According to Fryeburg-based Community Water Justice, which is helping organize the event, a virtual protest of the commodification of water was to take place online Thursday and feature U.S. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich). Titled “Virtual Rally to Reclaim Nestle’s Troubled Waters,” is scheduled to start at 4 p.m., a posting on communitywaterjustice.com said.
• A 19,028-square-foot Tractor Supply Co. store was proposed to go up along North-South Road on a vacant parcel north of PetSmart, but on March 11, the planning board sent developers back to the drawing board due to concerns about traffic, snow removal, building size and architectural appearance.
Thursday, March 18
• The Carroll County Attorney’s Office is seeking a new prosecutor following the departure of Deputy County Attorney Steve Briden, who left to join the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oklahoma. Briden, formerly of Exeter, was with the County Attorney’s Office for a little over five years.
• Fryeburg selectmen agreed last week there should be no parking fees at Weston’s Beach this year but are considering eliminating River Street parking in that area.
• The Green Mountain Conservation Group of Effingham held its third annual Polar Plunge, a fundraiser for the non-profit, with four employees taking a quick dip into the Ossipee River on Wednesday. The group exceeded its pledge drive goal of $5,000, raising over $7,500.
• Following three new cases of COVID-19, Kennett High School Principal Kevin Carpenter announced late Wednesday the school would go to fully remote learning for the first time this school year on Thursday and Friday.
• Rep. Brodie Deshaies (R-Wolfeboro) received grief from a roomful of Mount Washington Valley Republicans at the Lobster Trap Restaurant on Monday night after sharing his reasons on why he opposed HB 63, which would have reversed fines that businesses accrued as a result of violating Gov. Chris Sununu’s Emergency Order 65 regarding the pandemic. The majority of the GOP on hand felt he should have supported the bill. Deshaies said he voted against it after speaking to business owners in Wolfeboro.
Friday, March 19
• Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes offered a tour of the new town hall on Thursday, highlighting the new town clerk’s office, which opened there to the public on Friday. Residents in 2018 voted 982-439 to permit selectmen to lease the former Bank of New Hampshire building in Conway Village for use as the new town hall.
• After successfully completing the winter sports season, officials at Kennett High are optimistic that spring sports will take place, with the first day of practice scheduled to begin March 29.
• Gov. Chris Sununu said at a press conference Thursday that 200,000 appointments are available to be scheduled through April on the state’s new Vaccine & Immunization Network Interface scheduling system known as VINI. He also said the state is moving ahead quickly with vaccinations and should be able to open them up to everyone within a few weeks.
• Police on Thursday continued to look for a missing Sinead Lyons of Lowell, Mass., who was apparently last seen in Ossipee on March 12. Police say she was “last seen wearing a white coat, white knit hat and black knee-high boots and walking a German shepherd dog.”
• The University of Utah won the 2021 NCAA Skiing Championships last Saturday in Jackson after four days of alpine and Nordic competition at Cannon Mountain in Franconia and the Jackson Ski Touring Foundation trails at the Eagle Mountain House in Jackson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.