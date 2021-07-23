Saturday, July 17
• The White Mountains Community College and the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce, joined forces to present the first White Mountains Outdoor, Health and Wellness Fest in North Conway’s Schouler Park.
• The Mt. Washington Observatory held its annual fundraiser, Seek the Peak on Saturday, which this year included an Adventure Expo at the base of the Mt. Washington Auto Road.
• The Loon Preservation Committee conducted its annual loon census to monitor the presence, abundance and breeding success of loons.
Tuesday, July 20
• White Mountain Community Health Center, located at 298 White Mountain Highway in Conway, learned it is getting nearly $1 million in American Rescue Plan funds, which Executive Director Ken “JR” Porter said will help “cover our losses and expenses during the pandemic.”
• Christopher Spinney, 36, of Conway, was jailed on a bench warrant after he was arrested in Berlin after failing to appear for a court date related to a traffic stop in 2020.
• New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner said he will do all he can to maintain the Granite State’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary status — even if it means moving the March primary to January — after Nevada changed that state’s caucus into a primary and moved it to the first Tuesday in February starting in 2024.
Wednesday, July 21
• Former Trump White House staffer Karoline Leavitt, a Republican from Hampton, announced plans to challenge U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) for his seat and made her first appearance as a candidate Monday at the home of the Mount Washington Valley Republican Committee Chairman Steven Steiner.
• The Bartlett Fire Department is one of five Granite State agencies to receive a wildland firefighting vehicle from the Federal Excess Personal Property Program.
• Conway weather observer Ed Bergeron reported Monday that his West Side Road home weather station had received 6.39 inches of precipitation for July compared with the 30-year normal total of 2.66 inches for the month.
• State construction crews began bridge renovation work in Jackson.
• White Mountain Hotel & Resort in Hale’s Location showed off recently completed renovations which upgraded all 80 of its guest rooms to New Hampshire travel media.
Thursday, July 22
• Conway’s new paid parking program for a handful of parking areas at recreation points on the Saco River is losing money, and Town Manager Tom Holmes said he will be cutting attendants.
• Memorial Hospital has ended its state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but hospital officials are preparing a new marketing campaign to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19.
• Betty Maganzini, 48, of Hingham, Mass., was driving a 2018 Lexus NX 300h hybrid SUV southbound on Route 16 near the Albany/Madison town line on Monday when she crashed into a utility pole after falling asleep at the wheel. No injuries were reported.
• The Freedom Planning Board last Thursday began discussing regulations for short-term rentals to be brought to voters next March.
• The Conway Police Department announced the promotion of an officer, Jon Hill, to patrol sergeant and the hiring of a new patrol officer, Mackenzie Kessler, and a dispatcher, Nora Ross-Fitzgibbons.
• A total of 443 vaccine breakthrough cases of COVID-19, including nine deaths, were reported as of July 15.
• The Little White Church of Eaton was set to re-open with a multi-musical celebration on Saturday,, featuring Dana Cunningham, Ellen Schwindt and the Mango Groove Steel Band.
Friday, July 23
• Scott Kudrick, an owner of short-term rentals, who is being sued by the town of Conway, answered the town’s petition for declaratory judgment with a filing that makes new claims.
• Jason Gagnon, superintendent of the North Conway Water Precinct, presented Conway selectmen with a proposal to expand water and sewer lines along Eastman and East Conway Roads.
• As new cases of COVID-19 continue to grow slowly in the state, Gov. Chris Sununu and his top health staff returned to the podium for a live, televised press conference to give residents an update and to urge all those who have not been fully vaccinated to do so.
• Conway selectmen proclaimed July “Parks & Rec Month in the Town of Conway.” The recreation department’s summer camp is on track to have its largest participation numbers ever.
• North Conway Community Center and the Knights of Columbus Council 7575 teamed up to help young campers build six raised garden beds.
• Over the objections of residents, the Ossipee Planning Board voted to allow the owner of an Effingham gravel pit to use Duncan Lake Road.
• Assistance Canine Training Services was set to celebrate six graduate teams of service dogs today at 2 p.m. at the Journey Church in Conway.
