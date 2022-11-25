Saturday, Nov. 19
• The Mount Washington Valley is bursting with holiday events this season, with craft fairs, bazaars, festivals, tree lightings, carol singing, visits with Santa, sleigh rides and cookie tours.
• Bretton Woods ski area opened for its 49th season on Nov. 19. Wildcat Ski Area did not open Nov. 18 as it had planned.
• Peter Edwards, co-owner of Zeb’s General Store in North Conway Village objected to a proposal before Conway selectmen to add paid parking to North Conway Village, saying it puts village businesses at a competitive disadvantage to those on the strip.
• State Rep. Matt Wilhelm (D-Manchester) was named as the Democratic leader in the New Hampshire House of Representatives for the upcoming legislative term.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
• The Conway Planning Board voted to move ahead with a draft ordinance and warrant article for town meeting to impose a one-year moratorium on building hotels, motels and commercial establishments 50,000 square feet or bigger (not including multi-family housing).
• A commercial van crashed into the railroad trestle over River Road in North Conway on Monday afternoon, injuring the driver and causing significant damage to the bridge support.
• Conway Fire District Commissioners will hold a fourth public information meeting Feb. 14, 2023, on whether to dissolve the district, after which the commissioners will decide whether to put an article for dissolution on the March 14 warrant.
• Local organization STAY MWV (Supporting The Active Young Professionals of the Mt. Washington Valley) has opened the application period for its annual Student Loan Assistance Program.
• New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers assisted hiker Scott Sellers, 54 of Wakefield, Mass., who had a medical emergency while hiking on the Champney Falls Trail in Albany on Nov. 18.
• The Kennett High School Athletic Department held its annual Fall Sports Awards on Nov. 15 and, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the ceremony was open to all.
• Fryeburg Academy held its annual sports night Nov. 16, recognizing several athletes for their accomplishments this autumn.
• The Kennett Eagles Hockey Alumni Classic Tournament was set to be played today at 5 p.m. at the Ham Ice Arena, with three teams captained by Caleb McPherson, Mackenzie Murphy and Connor Tofflemoyer vying for the championship.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
• The governor and Executive Council approved funds to keep the New Hampshire Rental Assistance program going into the spring.
• The Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment at their monthly meeting Nov. 16 denied a request for a rehearing by the owner of Leavitt’s Country Bakery regarding its oversized sign/mural.
• SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard said he isn’t sure the Conway School Board should endorse a free 24-hour online tutoring program the state Department of Education has set up in conjunction with tutor.com because it does less stringent background checks than the district.
• Roger Swain, longtime host of the PBS show “The Victory Garden,” encouraged about 70 attendees to his Monday talk presented by the Mountain Garden Club to get their hands dirty and grow food that can be enjoyed long after harvest with proper storage.
• The N.H. Department of Education on Tuesday released statewide student enrollment numbers for the fall of 2022, with 161,755 students currently enrolled in New Hampshire’s public schools, a drop in about 10,000 students from the 2019-20 school year.
• The Eagle Mountain House & Golf Club in Jackson announced the addition of General Manager Joel Bourassa and Executive Chef Stan Shafer.
• Conway selectmen voted to add $7,000 in American Recovery Program Act funds to the $100,000 in those funds already approved to hire a consultant for the updating of the town’s master plan.
• The Kiwanis Club of Mount Washington Valley announced it will return to Settlers Green Outlet Village this holiday season with, “Photos with Santa,” to raise money for Kiwanis projects for children.
Friday, Nov. 25
• Conway Selectmen made no decision on whether to enact paid parking in North Conway Village after business owners came to the selectmen’s meeting Tuesday to say that paid parking will drive customers away and force them to spend time policing their own lots.
• The Conway ZBA approved a special exception for a new outdoor kennel at the Conway Area Humane Society despite noise complaints from neighbors.
• A number of parades and festivals are planned Berlin and Gorham to celebrate the holidays, including a parade of lights in Berlin and Winterfest in Gorham.
• While a high school tuition study committee is working on the feasibility of a joint management agreement, some Conway School Board members said they believe a JMA will never happen and towns should move on and begin negotiations for the next long-term tuition agreements.
• The court-ordered recount for a House seat in Manchester’s Ward 6 flipped again Tuesday, this time with Republican Larry Gagne winning by 26 votes with 1,824 votes over Democrat Maxine Mosley’s 1,798.
• Mt. Washington Valley Volleyball Club, for girls up to age 18 and boys in grades 5-8 will begin its eighth season on Sunday, Dec. 4. The 2022-23 season starts with practices on Sundays from 2-5 p.m. in the Peter Ames Gymnasium at Kennett High School and will run through April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.