Saturday, Nov. 13
• More than 50 people attended the MWV Trails Association’s 2.9-mile paved recreation path groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 3. The $3.5 million project is expected to be completed in June 2023.
• Interpretive panels made by students were installed Nov. 10 on the Ravine Trail behind Kennett High School.
• Conway selectmen agreed to make the town a “Small Acts of Kindness” community, joining a movement promoting neighbors helping neighbors tow weave together stronger communities.
• For the first time in more than a year, the Conway School Board had a student representative, Kennett High School Student Body President Elizabeth Bouchard, give a report on happenings at the school.
• Maggie LaRoche of Conway ran the New York City Marathon on Nov. 7 to honor the memory of her late sister Lauren Brooke Tresp and to bring awareness to substance abuse and mental illness.
• Ossipee’s Age-Friendly Communities steering committee is working to improve trails at Long Sands Constitution Park.
• Outdoor recreation leaders in ann online meeting Oct. 7 discussed ways to collaborate to continue to grow the outdoor industry in the state and the valley.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
• At a drive-thru vaccination clinic at Memorial Hospital last Saturday, 160 people got COVID-19 vaccines, including 62 adults and 98 children.
• Jackson received a dusting of snow, part of an “Alberta clipper” that blanketed much of southern Canada and the northern U.S. on Nov. 14.
• SAU 9 elementary schools started the voluntary Safer at School Screening for COVID-19. Kennett High has been testing for four weeks and Kennett Middle School, Conway Elementary, Pine Tree School, John H. Fuller Elementary and Josiah Bartlett Elementary School began testing Nov. 10; 242 tests were administered across the district, resulting in one asymptomatic positive test.
• Another staff member of Mountain View Community tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, but staff announced Friday the nursing home could reopen with new rules that allow for more frequent visits to residents.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
• The New England Ski Museum held its 2021 annual business/dinner meeting at the Omni Mount Washington Resort, where the “Spirit of Skiing” awards were presented to former longtime Wildcat Mountain General Manager Stan Judge and to the late Loon general manager and Attitash president, Phil Gravink.
• Starting Point: Services for Victims of Domestic & Sexual Violence opened new offices on Pleasant Street in Conway.
• John H. Fuller Elementary became the second school in SAU 9 to go into the red COVID-19 designation after 15 cases were reported there.
• The Conway Planning Board discussed a zoning change to lower the maximum allowable height for new buildings north of North Conway Village to 40 feet.
• Jackson selectmen voted to approve ordering a new Class A pumper/fire engine in advance of town meeting approval because prices are expected to go up as much as $56,000 by next March.
• The Jackson Fire Department held an open house at the station at 58 Main St., and asked residents to replace the 4,000-square-foot station built in 1947.
• President Joe Biden came to a bridge in Woodstock to talk about how the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Thursday, Nov. 18
• Elaine Sherry started work Monday as the new principal of Freedom Elementary School.
• In SAU 13, which covers Madison Elementary, Freedom Elementary and K.A. Brett School in Tamworth, Dr. Mike Whaland, superintendent of schools, said all three schools are currently under some form of mask mitigation strategy to fight COVID-19.
• Republican candidate Don Bolduc, who is seeking to replace Democrat Maggie Hassan as New Hampshire’s junior U.S. senator in next year’s election, spoke at Harley Jacks in Ossipee at a joint meeting of the Carroll County Republican Committee and Mount Washington Valley Republican Committee in Ossipee.
Friday, Nov. 19
• The Bartlett Cooperative School District Planning Committee determined a seat at the table providing governance was not as important to them as was a more equitable tuition rate.
• Selectmen conducted a test of the sound system at the Marshall Gym at Kennett Middle School and said using stage curtains and closing shades in the large gym improved acoustics for meetings.
• Noting there are currently 110 active clusters of COVID-19 in K-12 schools, state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said it is possible schools are now contributing to community transmission of the disease.
• The Kearsarge Lighting Precinct asked Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius to reject short-term rental owner Richard Park’s request for reconsideration of his case, which the judge mostly dismissed last month.
• The fourth annual Grinchmas Who-Liday Spectacular is set to take place Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Arlberg Learning Center at Cranmore Mountain Resort.
• The Mount Washington Radio Group/Vaughan Community Services’ 20th annual Food Drive, raised a record $30,260 to support local food pantries.
