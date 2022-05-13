Saturday, May 7
• Pickleball is a growing sport in the Mount Washington Valley, with new public courts being built in Conway, a local tournament and increasing memberships in recreation programs and the Mt. Washington Valley Pickleball and Bocce Group, which plays at Christmas Mountain in Glen.
• The North Conway Tennis Association is raising money to build a new tennis and pickleball indoor facility, set to open in the winter of 2023-24.
• The North Conway Holiday Inn Express was May 5 following an early morning electrical fire that burned siding on the exterior of the building.
• Richard Solis, 52, of Conway pleaded guilty Thursday in Carroll County Superior Court to misdemeanor indecent exposure at Lower Falls in the White Mountain National Forest in 2020.
• The Pope Memorial Library announced it will hold its delayed grand opening for the North Conway library expansion on Sunday, June 5, from 2-4 p.m.
Tuesday, May 10
• Site work has begun on clearing 19 acres in Intervale off Route 16 just north of the former Scarecrow Pub for a subdivision of 19 single-family homes being built by Ledge View Lodges LLC of Haverhill, Mass.
• Hundreds of volunteers armed with trash bags picked up debris throughout the region as part of the 22nd annual Valley Pride Day.
• Seven local fire departments were called in to battle a forest fire that had burned 10 acres near the Centennial Trail in the White Mountain National Forest in Shelburne on Monday.
Wednesday, May 11
• The Conway School Board passed its first reading of a new student dress code to permit hats, hoodies and pajama pants to be worn in school.
• Nobel Peace Prize laureate Lech Walesa of Poland was set to address the New Hampshire Legislature on Thursday on fragile democracies and the changes governments need to make for greater peace in the world.
• Firefighters from around the state trained on the Saco and Swift rivers for swift water rescues.
• Following District 1 state Sen. Erin Hennessey’s announcement that she will not run for re-election, three people announced they plan to run for the seat: Littleton Selectwoman Carrie Gendron (R-Littleton), state Rep. Troy Merner (R-Lancaster) and state Rep. Edith Tucker (D-Randolph).
• The Upper Saco Valley Land Trust and town of Fryeburg, Maine, planned to host a visit Friday, May 13, to Jockey Cap, the local landmark for which townspeople will be asked to grant a conservation easement at town meeting voting in June.
• State Rep. Steve Woodcock reported on how the Carroll County delegation voted in roll call votes during the May 4-5 session of the House.
• The Taste of New Hampshire Chefs Choice Dinner will be held May 20 at the Eagle Mountain House in Jackson. The event is a fundraiser for the White Mountain Chapter of the American Culinary Federation, which awards scholarships to culinary arts students.
• The second White Mountains Outdoor, Health and Wellness Fest (Outdoor Fest), will be held June 11, the MWV Chamber announced this week.
Thursday, May 12
• The Conway School Board’s school closure committee discussed what two remaining schools could look like if they choose to close one of the district’s three elementary schools.
• State Department of Transportation officials said they believe the best way to fix the problem intersection of East Conway Road and Route 302 by the Conway Police Station is to put in a roundabout. Some residents argued for a traffic light saying a roundabout would make exiting East Conway Road impossible.
• James Gray, 44, of Conway was arrested April 22 and charged with four counts of felony theft by unauthorized taking in connection to a rash of catalytic converter thefts in the area.
• The town of Conway is replacing 400 feet of sidewalks in North Conway Village on the east side of Main Street between Kearsarge Road and Seavey Street.
• Fire and rescue personnel from 19 Carroll County and Western Maine departments responded to a brush fire at the Sandwich/Tamworth town line.
• Randy Davison, the longest-serving member of the Conway School Board, said he was floored to learn the Bartlett School is exploring forming its own SAU.
Friday, May 13
• The Conway School Board voted Monday night to extend 12 administrators’ contracts and approve a total of $27,723 in salary increases for most of them.
• Mike Lane, 41, of Conway is the new director of the Conway Parks and Recreation Department.
• State Rep. Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett) said she is considering legislation to require sprinklers to be added to old hotels. Currently, hotels that were built before the state required such systems are not required to upgrade their facilities.
• The Kennett High Drumline returned to the stage for the first time since 2020 when its run of performances was canceled at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
• The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced it will cease giving daily COVID-19 updates and, starting next week, will go to weekly updates on cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
• Conway selectmen approved an event permit for the Red Jacket Mountain Resort, which is planning to hold a first-responder appreciation event at Schouler Park on June 4.
