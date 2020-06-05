Saturday, May 30
• Late Story Land president Stoney Morrell’s legacy lives on at the Morrell Family Community Complex, the first phase of which was to officially open on May 31. The 22-acre complex features raised community garden beds, wooden pedestrian bridges over slow-moving streams, picnic tables, a tent-roofed pavilion, a fitness trail and nature trail.
• Gov. Chris Sununu loosened the state’s COVID-19 restrictions for lodgings starting in June, as well as for day camps, overnight camps and houses of worship. Sununu’s Stay at Home 2.0 order will remain in place for two more weeks, then be re-evaluated on June 9.
• Fiona Davis-Walsh of Albany organized a demonstration against police violence on May 31 at the Four Corners (located at the intersection of Route 16, Pleasant Street and Washington Street in Conway Village) in reaction to the killing of 46-year-old George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer and more locally, the arrest of Jean Ronald Saint Preux, 34, of Albany, who was pulled out of his car by state troopers after they smashed his car window on May 20. The peaceful protest drew about 200 people.
• Peter Gagne, owner of Saco Canoe Rental Co. in Conway, suggested to Conway selectmen that the town charge for parking near Hussey’s field for people recreating along the Saco River in North Conway.
Tuesday, June 2
• Fryeburg Fair trustees announced that the 168-year-old fair, which was scheduled to take place Oct 4-11, will be postponed until the following year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Fryeburg Recreation will try offering a modified version of day camp this summer amid the pandemic, with 50 children broken up into five groups of 10 with two counselors assigned to each group.
• State Rep. Ed Butler (D-Hart’s Location), who was appointed by Gov. Chris Sununu, stepped down from the Governor’s Economic Re-Opening Task Force, citing the need to concentrate on reopening his own business, The Notchland Inn.
• An inmate found hanging in his cell at the Coos County House of Correction on Saturday — Charles Merrow, 43, of Lancaster — died just days after his 20-year-old daughter was found dead from an overdose.
• Incumbent state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) said he is planning to seek a seventh term in Senate District 3 seat.
• The Nick recreation center in Wolfeboro plans open their facilities on June 8, where Seacoast United Sports Club North will be offering spring soccer, baseball and field hockey to a limited number of players in compliance and adherence to state guidelines.
Wednesday, June 3
• The Kennett High School Eagles will be graduating at the top of Mount Cranmore on June 13, capping their day with a caravan through North Conway and Conway villages.
• The towns of Ossipee and Fryeburg, Maine, both decided to forego putting on a Fourth of July fireworks show this year.
• Fryeburg selectmen scheduled a June 18 public hearing via the Zoom app on several warrant articles to be voted on at town meeting. Town elections have been postponed to July 14 and town meeting to July 16.
• Michael Tetreault and challenger Bob Drinkhall, both of whom lost out in a six-way race for four seats on the Conway Municipal Budget Committee, will serve on the board. Tetreault will be Redstone’s representative and Drinkhall was appointed to fill out the remaining year of budgeteer Greydon Turner’s term. Turner resigned in March.
• After 35 years of serving families in the Mount Washington Valley, the White Mountain Waldorf School announced it will close its doors at the end of June.
Thursday, June 4
• Conway Parks and Rec Director John Eastman announced the department will offer a seven-week camp, June 29-Aug. 14 after Gov. Sununu said day camps would be allowed to start later this month.
• Kennett High Coders team member and graduating senior Kate Keefe won the VEX Make It Real CAD Challenge, engineering and 3-D printing a part for a VEX robot, and also received a $40,000 Amazon Future Engineers Scholarship. She also reportedly posted the highest score ever on the Hunting Dearborn engineering test, earning another $20,000.
• Local scout troops, in their third year of managing the blueberry bushes at the county farm in Ossipee, say they are expecting a bumper crop.
• The Fryeburg Planning Board approved a 94-acre solar project that, when fully built will create 17 megawatts of electricity — enough to power thousands of homes with green energy.
• Genesis-owned Country Village Center in Lancaster was the first nursing home in Coos County to report a case of COVID-19, but the chief medical officer said the person has already recovered.
Friday, June 5
• Five people have signed up to run for state representative for Carroll District 2, representing Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Hale’s Location: Tom Buco (D-Conway), Steve Woodcock (D-Conway), Karen Umberger (R-Kearsarge), Ellin Leonard (D-Conway) and Frank McCarthy (R-Conway).
• Local school administrators posted in an open letter to the community on racism, urging everyone to have a conversation about equity and diversity.
• Members of the motorcycle group, which calls itself “Rolling Smiles,” will be riding today through southern Carroll County dressed in superhero costumes. They will be coming through the towns of Ossipee, Wakefield and Wolfeboro.
• MWV Career and Technical Center teachers Kelley Murphy and Linda King, along with students in their child and teacher education classes, held a graduation event for preschoolers on Friday.
• Fryeburg selectmen said Police Chief Joshua Potvin will be on paid administrative leave for “as long as it takes.” The town has not released details of why Potvin was placed on leave.
• Laconia city officials are developing plans to limit the numbers of people on Weirs Beach this summer.
• Believe in Books Literacy Foundation gave away more than 4,800 books to over 1,000 households last month through their newest literacy program, “Books on Break,” and a second round begins this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.