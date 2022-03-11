Saturday, March 5
• The New England Ski Museum and Cranmore Mountain Resort celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Hannes Schneider Meister Cup race with skiing and ski history events throughout the weekend at the mountain and the Eastern Slope Inn in North Conway.
• Nella Thompson and incumbent Chris Kennedy competed for a three-year seat on the Eaton School Board. Thompson questioned Kennedy’s residency since while he is planning to build a home in the town the project has been stalled. Election officials said Thompson’s candidacy does not violate election laws.
• A record 300 racers took part in the annual Ski, Shoe and Fatbike to the Clouds event on Mount Washington on Feb. 27.
Tuesday, March 8
• Joe Mosca, former budget committee member and current school board member, filed to run for Conway selectman, challenging incumbent Carl Thibodeau for the seat.
• Lovell, Maine, residents voted to change the town’s zoning to effectively prohibit the 180-acre, 35-mega-watt solar project that had been proposed by Walden Solar Maine III.
• Conway town officials are asking for help in identifying Conway’s oldest living resident so they can present him or her with the Boston Post Cane.
Wednesday, March 9
• An attempt to trim the proposed 2022-23 school operating budget by $418,000, or 1 percent, fell short at the deliberative portion of the annual Conway School District Meeting at Kennett High School on March 7.
• Two teenage girls from Ukraine attending Fryeburg Academy planned a fundraiser to support Ukrainians who are holding back Russian invaders.
• N.H. House minority leader state Rep. Robert D. “Renny” Cushing (D-Hampton) died after a long battle with prostate cancer.
• Berlin city officials hired Meredith Town Manager Phillip Warren Jr. to be their new city manager.
• Fryeburg Fair announced a new partnership with Dreamland Amusements of Long Island, N.Y., for providing midway rides and for booking and organizing midway carnival concessionaires.
• Pete’s Restaurant Equipment of Center Conway owners Pete and Jeannine Levesque are retiring and will be holding an online auction of its extensive inventory starting March 26.
• Settlers Green announced The Cosmetics Warehouse Store, an Estee Lauder Companies store, will open in April at Settlers Green Streetside in Suite K30.
Thursday, March 9
• In town elections throughout the Mount Washington Valley, there were several contested races. Incumbent Gene Chandler was re-elected Bartlett selectman. In Madison, former selectman John Arruda won the selectman’s race, and incumbents Jim Curran and Sarah DeMartino were re-elected to the school board. In Eaton, Chris Kennedy was re-elected to the school board. In Freedom, Anne Cunningham and Brian Taylor were elected to the planning board. In Ossipee, Donna Sargent and incumbent Sharon “Sharie” Cohen were elected to the planning board. In Tamworth, ncumbent Sheldon Perry and Nicholas Grant won seats on the planning board. In Wolfeboro, incumbent Brad Harriman won another term as selectman.
• Voters around the Mount Washington Valley from Bartlett to Freedom passed a number of new short-term rental regulations. Madison approved a new definition for STRs but rejected a petitioned article to ban STRs in residential areas. Freedom residents voted to require a special use permit for STRs and limit rentals to 90 days a year. Bartlett voters passed a petitioned article asking the planning board to create an ordinance confining STRs to commercial zones.
• The Bluebird Project owners said they are proceeding with their mission to create affordable housing saying they will be seeking to apply for a community development block grant in July.
• Nadim Rahme, 27, of Norwood, Mass., suffered serious injuries in a snowmobile accident on the Loop Trail in Chatham on March 6.
• The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced that state-managed COVID-19 testing sites will permanently close next Tuesday, March 15.
Friday, March 11
• In the Conway town deliberative session on Wednesday, amendments to decrease to zero and then $10, the proposed $400,000 warrant article to build public bathrooms in North Conway were defeated.
• Steven Steiner, a Conway Planning Board alternate, signed up for one of the two three-year seats on the planning board, joining Bill Barbin, Ray Shakir, Ted Phillips and Mark Hounsell on the ballot.
• Local gas prices broke the $4 per gallon mark and continued to rise this week as the conflict in Ukraine continued to escalate.
• Gov. Chris Sununu returned to pre-pandemic press briefings in his office, ending televised press conferences because he said the number of COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations have plummeted.
• A peace vigil for Ukraine is planned for Sunday afternoon starting at 1 p.m. at Schouler Park in North Conway.
• The Conway School Board is expected to revisit a new student dress code on Monday. The draft for a new code includes allowing pajama bottoms, hats and hoodies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.