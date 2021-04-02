Saturday, March 27
• The body of Sinead Lyons, 41, of Lowell, Mass., who had been reported missing March 12, was recovered from Ossipee Lake on March 26.
• Hospital officials, educators, business leaders and community members looked back on a year of the COVID-19 pandemic and how it has affected life in the Mount Washington Valley.
• Jerry Dougherty III of Jackson proposed an article on the town warrant to rename the town for White Mountains geologist Charles T. Jackson rather than for Andrew Jackson, the nation’s seventh president.
• The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Business Expo, April 20-21, is going virtual this year, offering two days of workshops, free presentations and a virtual exhibit hall for networking with local businesses.
• Visiting Nurse Home Care & Hospice of Carroll County and Western Maine recently started a COVID-19 vaccination program to reach patients who might not be able to make it to a vaccine clinic.
• Citing the ongoing pandemic, the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce decided not to hold the Jericho ATV Festival this summer.
• Tri-County Community Action Program (Tri-County CAP) announced it was expanding its shelter services for homeless individuals and families.
Tuesday, March 30
• Eastern Slope Regional Airport Authority proposed a warrant article for a 50-year lease of the airport property from the town.
• Strong wind gusts of up to 50 mph on Monday knocked out power for thousands of people around the state, including some Conway residents.
• A trial date for former state Sen. Jeff Woodburn of Whitefield on domestic violence charges was set for May 10 in Coos County Superior Court.
• Kennett High senior Maddie Stewart was named by the New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization to the Division II All-State, First-Team.
• The jury trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 25, of West Springfield, Mass., in the crash that killed seven motorcyclists on Route 2 in Randolph in 2019 will not get underway until late this year at the earliest.
• On Monday, New Hampshire became the first New England state to expand vaccine eligibility to residents 40 and over, with nearly 37,000 appointments booked by 5 p.m.
Wednesday, March 31
• Walgreens and Hannaford pharmacies offer COVID-19 vaccinations, joining Memorial Hospital as the second and third vaccination sites in Conway.
• The North Conway Grand Hotel’s appeal to the N.H. Supreme Court over the pending construction of a Market Basket grocery store by Settlers Green was delayed after one of the hotel’s attorneys came down with COVID-19.
• Conway Planning Board rescinded of a 50-foot buffer requirement to the east and south of the proposed 105-room, four-story hotel project to be built on the site of the existing Intervale Motel.
• Jean Melczarek, now 88, of Bartlett, who struck and killed 83-year-old Jackson bicyclist Richard Devellian with her SUV on Route 16 in Intervale last year pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in Carroll County Superior Court.
• Settlers Green is adding five new tenants including a candy shop, a beer and wine retailer, a specialty food store and an arcade. It is also expanding Stonewall Kitchen and Kitchen Store Outlet and welcoming back local food kiosks.
Thursday, April 1
• The Carroll County legislative delegation voted to allow the county commissioners to seek a $5 million bond to protect documents at the registry of deeds that are falling apart.
• About 360 local educators received their first round of the COVID-19 vaccine at Kennett High School on March 27.
• Dr. Todd Hope became the new medical director of White Mountain Community Health Center in Conway.
Friday, April 2
• Selectmen approved a fireworks display in North Conway on the Fourth of July but said no to having entertainment and food vendors.
• Conway selectmen heard proposals from the state Department of Transportation for a roundabout or a stoplight at the Route 302 and East Conway Road intersection where there have been deadly accidents.
• A Make-A-Wish circus-themed parade for Melanie Bishop, 9, of Brownfield, Maine, took place in downtown Fryeburg, Maine.
• Conway Parks and Recreation Department planned a caravan for the Easter Bunny (and his cousin Ernest) today from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. in Conway and Albany.
• John H. Fuller Elementary School fourth-grader Lilly Breitenbach is one of 155 semifinalists from a field of 14,000 in the NASA and Future Engineers Artemis Moon Pod Essay Contest.
• Gov. Chris Sununu announced that all schools grades K-12 must return to full-time, in-person learning by April 19.
• The Barnstormers Theatre board of directors named Joe Longthorne as interim artistic director for the theater in Tamworth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.