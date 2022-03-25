The Week in Review: March 19-25, 2022
Saturday, March 19
• New Hampshire Maple Weekend was back at participating sugarhouses Saturday and Sunday, March 19-20, after being put on hiatus in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Freedom voters passed new regulations on short-term rentals and selectmen began beginning the process to put them into practice and preparing for enforcement.
• The Fryeburg Academy community, dressed in blue and yellow, gathered for a moment of silence and a group photo on March 17 in support of peace and freedom for the people of Ukraine.
• Canada announced that effective April 1, fully vaccinated travelers will no longer need to provide a pre-entry COVID-19 test result to enter Canada by air, land or water.
• N.H. Fish and Game warned that people should take down bird feeders as black bears will soon be emerging.
• Kennett High hosted induction ceremonies for students in the French and Spanish honor societies, the first induction ceremony since the fall of 2019 due to COVID-19.
Tuesday, March 22
• The Carroll County delegation voted 7-5 to oppose House Bill 1131, which would prohibit school boards from adopting, enforcing or implementing a policy that requires students to wear masks.
• The 2022 Tuckerman Inferno Pentathlon took place at Great Glen Trails and in Mount Washington’s Tuckerman Ravine on March 19, with top honors in the solo division going to former Olympian Kris Freeman of Concord and defending champion Josie Fisher of Arlington, Mass.
• At least one House member tested positive for COVID-19 after attending all three long session days in Representatives Hall.
• The Conway selectmen planned to discuss residential building inspections that would allow the town to inspect new homes and those undergoing significant renovation for life safety issues and building code compliance.
• The hiker identified as Stephane Sinimale, 49, of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, was rescued March 18 after suffering from an unknown medical condition at the Carter Notch Hut.
Wednesday, March 23
• A new plan released by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs would close its community-based outpatient clinics in Littleton and Conway, leaving no clinic in northern New Hampshire.
• As the cost of living skyrockets, Conway public assistance officer BJ Parker reported public assistance requests have risen sharply.
• U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) visited Cranmore Mountain Resort, touring the 89-room Marriott hotel under construction and getting an overview of the new base lodge.
• An NHPR investigation uncovered multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and retaliation against clients of Granite Recovery Centers by founder Eric Spofford while he was CEO.
• Conway selectmen agreed to the Historic District Commission’s request to have surveys sent to property owners with homes built at least 122 years ago.
• The Mount Washington Valley Republican Committee planned a town hall forum for Conway Board of Selectman candidates Carl Thibodeau and Joe Mosca.
• Lift upgrades are planned this summer for Cranmore’s high-speed Skimobile Express Quad the East and West Double-Double chairs at Attitash Mountain Resort.
• The 47th Red Parka Pub Challenge Cup was won by Kamden Burke of Bridgton, Maine. The event raised over $20,000 for the Eastern Slope Ski Club.
Thursday, March 24
• A majority of Conway selectmen Tuesday agreed with Town Manager Tom Holmes that short-term rentals shouldn't be used to house veterans in need due to the town's ongoing litigation on the question of STR legality.
• Settlers Green principal Robert Barsamian said he is considering zoning options to build a 102-unit workforce and senior housing project behind TJ Maxx.
• Conway Police officials told U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) that the lack of housing in the region has hurt the department's ability to attract and hire officers and dispatchers during the congressman’s visit to the department.
• Candidates Cassie Capone, Joe Lentini and Ryan Wallace, vying for two three-year seats on the Conway School Board, shared their views on various issues. Voting takes place April 12.
Friday, March 25
• The Conway School Board’s newly reactivated ad-hoc facilities use committee members are set to discuss at their first meeting March 31 the possibility of closing one of the district's three elementary schools and what K-8 education would look like if they do so.
• State Rep. Steve Woodcock reported on how the Carroll County Delegation voted in a recent House session on bills on such issues as repeal the prohibition on conversion therapy, prohibit open carrying or display of a deadly weapon within 100 feet of a polling place and prohibit state enforcement of federal COVID-19 vaccination employment requirements.
• Madison selectmen decided to form a committee to look into reforming a multi-town recreation department.
• To let the people of war-ravaged Ukraine know that New Hampshire, cares, a family from Hampton Falls is making a giant card that will be coming to Conway Town Hall during the week of April 4 for people to sign.
• Carroll County commissioners propose spending $4.3 million of American Rescue Act funds to renovate the old county nursing home but the delegation has to approve the renovation plan.
