Saturday, June 27
• Cranmore Mountain Resort opened its new lift-serviced bike park, with a variety of terrain geared toward beginner and intermediate riders.
• Skeptical Fryeburg, Maine, residents at a June 18 public hearing questioned a proposed warrant article seeking a 99-year lease for the Eastern Slope Regional Airport.
Tuesday, June 30
• The network premiere of “Lost on Everest,” featuring local journalists/climbers Mark Synnott and Thom Pollard, both of Jackson, aired on the National Geographic channel. The documentary chronicles their quest to scale Everest in 2019 and the search for British climbing pioneers George Mallory and Sandy Irvine, lost on the mountain in 1924.
• A pair of lightning strikes kept area firefighters busy Sunday in Madison, fighting fires on Lead Mine Road and Eidelweiss Drive.
• The court will allow evidence that Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 24, of West Springfield, Mass., charged with killing seven motorcyclists in Randolph last year, had been driving erratically that day and had overdosed on heroin a month before the fatal collision. But the court ruled Zhukovskyy’s prior driving record inadmissible in the case.
• Robert Amaral, 45, formerly of Tamworth, who earlier pleaded guilty to fraud involving the Mineral Springs nursing home in Conway, was sentenced to three to eight years in the New Hampshire State Prison.
• Clean-water advocate Katie Spotz, 33, of South Portland, Maine, on Monday ran 61 miles across New Hampshire from the Vermont border near Lancaster to the Maine border in Conway and Fryeburg, in 11 hours and eight minutes. Spotz plans to run across Maine on Sept. 5, to raise funds for non-profit Lifewater International in its global mission to ensure every child has safe water to drink.
• Ian Brown, 22, of Framingham, Mass., was rescued on Mount Washington on June 27 after he was injured while snowboarding in Tuckerman Ravine.
Wednesday, June 31
• Heading into the final round of the 2020 New England Women’s Amateur Championships at the North Conway Country Club, Shannon Johnson of Thorny Lea Golf Club in Brockton, Mass., was on top of the 50-golfer leader board by two strokes and on the verge of a three-peat. This is the first time the club has hosted the tournament since 1990.
• Bartlett selectmen are concerned that the 2.5-mile stretch of Route 16 in Intervale, known as the Intervale Flats, may become a safety hazard because it was restriped to have a narrower travel lane.
• In discussing the future of Kennett High School graduation ceremonies, Conway School Board members called the 2020 graduation exercises on Cranmore Mountain successful and unique, but said it is unlikely it will every happen again due to such things as cost and summer operations at the mountain.
• The creation of an agricultural-themed charter school to be located at the old Mountain View Nursing Home was proposed to Carroll County commissioners by state Rep. Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro).
• The Conway Scenic Railroad last Saturday had a successful launch of its rebranding of the Notch Train as “The Mountaineer.”
Thursday, July 1
• Two residents of Mountain View Community, the Carroll County nursing home in Ossipee, reported to be positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week, were retested and found negative for the virus.
• Robert J. “Bob” Murphy announced this week that he’ll be retiring from his 15-year post as executive director of the Kendall C. and Anna Ham Charitable Foundation effective July 31, ending his 23-year association with the charitable organization.
• The state Department of Transportation said it would widen the striping on the 2.5-mile stretch of road on the Intervale Flats next spring.
• The White Mountain National Forest announced its new forest supervisor is Derek Ibarguen, replacing Clare Mendelsohn, who stepped down from that role early this year.
• The New Hampshire House of Representatives concluded their work for the session on Tuesday, passing omnibus legislation that included a bill that would lower insulin prices.
Friday, July 2
• Valley Vision, the Mount Washington Valley’s local public, education and government access channel will be returning to Channel 3, ending a 22-month run in the hinterland of cable television on Channel 1301.
• Residents of Jackson have seen a rash of car break-ins by bears over the past week, and Police Chief Chris Perley cautioned people to lock their car doors and not leave food in their cars, as well as to take in birdfeeders and not leave out trash or food that would attract bears.
• Visitors flocking to the Mount Washington Valley for the holiday weekend are encouraged to have a safe, fun Fourth of July, but the traditional parades and fireworks have been canceled for this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• State and local police are looking for Ronald Rauschnot, 56, of Ossipee, a local carpenter and woodsman who was last seen by loved ones May 26. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ossipee Police Department at (603) 539-2011.
• The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday announced two deaths related to COVID-19 and 21 new positive test results for the coronavirus, including seven in Carroll County.
• The Carroll County Broadband Committee survey of local broadband needs is now available online at nccouncil.org/broadband, and the committee members are urging the public to complete it in order to help them meet their goal of providing broadband services throughout the county.
