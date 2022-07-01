Saturday, June 25
• White Mountains Pride Festival returned to North Conway Village with a full day of events focused on inclusion, respect and acceptance for the LGBTQIA (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (questioning), intersex, asexual (and agender and ally) plus community.
• Assistance Canine Training Services celebrated seven graduates, including three explosive detection dogs, three facility dogs and one service dog.
• Conway Elementary School retiring teachers Peter Malkin and Kim Mathison looked back on more than three decades in the Conway school system.
• Brownfield, Maine, voters rejected a proposed ordinance aimed at regulating short-term rentals.
Tuesday, June 28
• White Mountains Pride Festival organizers said the June 25 event attracted about 500 people and many local sponsors, and was well received by the community.
• Fire officials said dry conditions and foliage damage from a spongy moth caterpillar infestation could be factors leading to a forest fire June 26 on a forested ridge behind White Mountain Stove Shop in Albany.
• Karoline Leavitt of Hampton, who is running in the Republican primary for U.S. representative in the 1st Congressional District, campaigned at the Lobster Trap restaurant in North Conway on June 23.
• Three orphaned bear cubs were brought to the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme after their mother was apparently shot and killed in a Tamworth neighborhood called Chocorua Ski & Beach.
• House candidate Mike DiGregorio at a Republican forum last week said he attempted to report a couple from Chicago voting in Conway during the 2020 election to the secretary of state but was unsuccessful.
Wednesday, June 29
• Kennett High School Assistant Principal Katy (Meserve) Bedley was hired as the new interim principal at Conway Elementary.
• Conway town officials said if they decide to charge for parking in North Conway Village, the yellow parking stickers that town residents and property owners have been using to park without being charged at local recreation sites won’t cover metered spots in the village.
• Developer Rob Barsamian of OVP Management at Settlers Green said he will present a site plan for review before the Conway Planning Board for his proposal to change one of the buildings at Settlers Green from retail space to a restaurant.
• The Mount Washington Valley Community Band will open its 49th Summer Concert Series on Tuesday, July 5, at 6:30 p.m. at the Schouler Park gazebo in North Conway.
• New Hampshire Electric Cooperative increased its power charge from 9.62 cents per kilowatt-hour to 16.98 cents per kWh.
• Attitash and Wildcat ski areas agreed to participate in the Valley Sampler Pass for the 2022-23 winter season, the first time in several years.
• Mount Washington Valley Habitat for Humanity planned a sale of furniture, appliances, building materials, hardware and tools at Attitash Bear Peak Lodge on July 15-16.
Thursday, June 30
• The Conway School Board voted to bring a non-binding warrant article to the voters next April, asking if they support closing an elementary school.
• The Conway School Board voted to approve the first reading on the district’s new “personal appearance” policy, which permits pajama pants but not hats and hoodies in classrooms.
• About 20 people gathered at the intersection of Routes 16 and 302 in Glen on Tuesday evening to rally for reproductive rights in light of the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
• Gov. Chris Sununu was in Berlin to sign a bill to require New Hampshire to give preference to domestic steel fabricators when buying structural steel for large public construction projects.
• The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services identified the first probable case of monkeypox in the state in Rockingham County.
• Members of New Hampshire’s congressional delegation announced that a proposal to close outpatient Veterans Affairs clinics in Conway and Littleton will not go forward.
Friday, July 1
• A body was found floating in a pond behind the Eastern Slope Inn and Whitaker House Suites in North Conway on Thursday afternoon.
• Several local trucking company representatives told Conway selectmen their concerns about a proposal to put in a roundabout at the intersection of Route 302 and East Conway Road in Redstone.
• Following the release of a report from Barba + Wheelock Architects of Portland, Maine, on the repairs needed to fix the front facade of the Conway Public Library building, following a fatal crash into the pillars on March 31 by a pickup truck, library officials said the repair work will be a slow, deliberate process, one done with care and attention to historic detail.
• The Robert Frost Public Charter School announced it will expand its educational offerings to students in grades 9-12 starting in September.
• Retiring Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes was named the grand marshal of Conway’s Fourth of July parade, set for 1 p.m., July 4, in Conway Village.
• Conway police were looking into an allegedly stolen bakery truck that hit and damaged the state-owned Saco Covered Bridge and struck two vehicles parked at Davis Park late Saturday afternoon.
