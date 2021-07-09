Saturday, July 3
• The Elaine Conners Center for Wildlife in Madison is marking 30 years as an animal rehabilitation center, with Cathie Gregg at the helm.
• Parades, fireworks and other Independence Day celebrations were set to return this year after being put on hold throughout most of Mount Washington Valley in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• A portion of Route 16/302 next to Lucy Hardware in Intervale was closed for a half-hour July 1 following a collision between two vehicles; no one was injured but both vehicles were towed from the scene.
• The Eastern Slope Aviation Academy, based out of the airport in Fryeburg, Maine, and established to help high school students learn about aviation careers, held its grand opening and opened its membership to the general public.
• Events for Seek the Peak, the non-profit Mount Washington Observatory’s annual fundraiser, will this year include a Mount Washington Adventure Expo at the Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center on July 17, from 12-7 p.m.
• Freedom Historical Society opened a new exhibit, “Mrs. J.C. Ferren’s Millinery, Dry & Fancy Goods Shop,” modeled after a real shop in town in the late 19th and early 20 centuries.
• State Rep. Steve Woodcock (D-Conway) presented an update on how members of the Carroll County delegation voted in the latest session of the state House.
Tuesday, July 6
• Rain caused the postponement and cancellation of some Fourth of July events in the Mount Washington Valley, but Conway’s parade and fireworks went ahead as scheduled.
• Madison selectmen decided to hire a company to inventory short-term rentals in town, and Police Chief Bob King said regulations will likely be presented to voters at next year’s town meeting.
• The Mount Washington Valley Band took part in the Conway Fourth of July parade and was set to kick off its seven-week “Tuesday in the Gazebo” concert series; the band plays every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in North Conway’s Schouler Park.
• The Androscoggin Valley ATV Invasion, set for July 30-31, was canceled due to problems obtaining adequate insurance coverage.
• The Fryeburg Academy Board of Trustees appointed two new board members: Renee C. Thomas and Nicola Soares.
• Parker Coleman of Conway planned to play in the CHaD East-West High School All-Star Football Game in Grappone Stadium at Saint Anselm College in Manchester on July 17 to honor his good friend Tucker Day, 9, of Conway who has been a patient at Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Hospital since he was 5.
Wednesday, July 7
• Brendan Elwell, 25, of Wolfeboro was charged with animal cruelty for allegedly killing four kittens and leaving their remains near a walking path.
• The Mount Washington Valley Housing Coalition invited the public to attend a Zoom webinar of its design reveal for a hypothetical affordable housing project at the Conway end of the Kancamagus Highway.
• New SAU 13 Superintendent Dr. Michael Whaland started his new job.
• Little Angels Service Dogs recently received a $5,000 grant from New Hampshire Charitable Foundation to support its mission of raising and training service dogs.
• Forty people, including one Mount Washington Valley resident, were offered permits to hunt moose in New Hampshire this October.
Thursday, July 8
• The SAU 9 Re-Entry Committee planned to discuss and decide COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming school year and Superintendent Kevin Richard said he is optimistic that some schools in SAU 9 will see fewer restrictions than this past school year.
• Floki the cat and her human, Melissa Elam of North Conway, recently succeeded in climbing all 48 of New Hampshire’s 4,000-foot-plus mountains by summiting Mount Washington.
• Mount Washington Valley Habitat for Humanity was set to conduct its first 2021 sale at Attitash Bear Peak lodge on Friday, July 23, from 3-7 p.m. and on Saturday, July 24, from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
• There have been 385 people who contracted COVID-19 and seven who died after being fully vaccinated in New Hampshire between Feb. 1 and July 1.
Friday, July 9
• Kennett High teacher Joe Riddensdale was named New Hampshire STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Math) Teacher of the Year and is in the running for the national STEM Teacher of the Year recognition.
• After asking Carroll County Superior Court to decide whether banning short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods is legal, the town of Conway asked the court to approve its method of notifying STR owners that a petition for declaratory judgment has been filed against them.
• The Friends of Ossipee Rail Trail hosted a forum on rail trails and presented the results of a survey that indicated support is growing for making one in town.
• Work got underway to re-profile the landing hill on the Big Nansen Ski Jump in Berlin.
