Saturday, Jan. 15
• Andy Davis and Andrea Walsh retired as directors of World Fellowship Center in Albany. Octavia Driscoll of New York will take their place.
• The Tamworth selectmen’s chair Becky Mason announced that the board did not have enough information to propose outsourcing police department functions by town meeting.
• A bipartisan bill to decriminalize the possession of psilocybin mushrooms was heard by the N.H. House Criminal Justice and Public Safety committee.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
• The Conway Planning Board granted conditional approval to the scaled-down Viewpoint North Conway LLC hotel proposal in Intervale.
• The Lutheran Church of the Nativity housed a makeshift warming center for people in need when an arctic blast hit the region over the weekend followed by significant snowfall Monday.
• Competitive ski jumping was set to return to the Berlin area this weekend after a 37-year lapse, as jumpers from across New England will be competing on the newly created 39-meter and 10-meter jumps at the Nansen Ski Jump site in Milan on Sunday.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
• SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard said 546 positive COVID cases among students and staff have been reported in the district this school year to date. Of those, about 200 cases — mostly of the Omicron variant — came within the past two weeks.
• Jackson was named the safest small town in New Hampshire by Consumer Affairs magazine.
• A bill to prohibit towns from banning short-term rentals is set to be heard in Concord next week.
• Ossipee Bait and Tackle in Effingham was destroyed in an early morning fire Tuesday. No one was injured and the store was unoccupied at the time.
• Vail Resorts Inc. applied with the U.S. Forest Service to replace the faltering Summit Triple chairlift at Attitash Ski Resort in Bartlett with a high-speed quad.
• Work by Opechee Construction Corporation of Belmont and subcontractors to build a new four-story hotel at the site of the former Cranmore Fitness Club at Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway is on schedule for completion next fall.
• Short-term rental owners complained to Madison selectmen about the vagueness of the cease-and-desist letters that have been sent to more than 70 Eideweiss property owners.
• The Kennett High cross-country ski team took part in its first race of 2022 on Jan. 8 at the Sandwich Fairgrounds.
Thursday, Jan. 20
• With a janitorial shortage plaguing the district, the Conway School Board voted to raise the hourly pay of substitute custodians to $20 an hour. Kennett High Principal Kevin Carpenter also suggested students might find filling in as janitors a good way to make extra money.
• Conway selectmen declined to implement a townwide mask mandate, saying it would be unenforceable. Selectman John Colbath brought the matter up for discussion saying constituents had requested it. Keene, Portsmouth and Manchester have recently introduced new mask mandates.
• Defense attorneys for Volodymyr Zhukovskyy said they have found a new accident reconstruction expert, and his trial in the deaths of seven motorcyclists in 2019 is on track to begin in July.
• Little Angels Service Dogs received a $5,000 grant from the Doug Flutie, Jr. Foundation for Autism to support community programming in bringing awareness and support for individuals on the autism spectrum.
• Mountain View Community’s administrator said the county nursing home has prepared for a vaccine mandate for nursing home staff.
• Memorial Hospital officials said they are starting to implement surge plans developed over the past two years as COVID cases continue to climb.
• Memorial Hospital officials asked residents not to go to the drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic to confirm a positive result on an at-home test but to assume that they do have COVID and act accordingly.
Friday, Jan. 21
• Following a public hearing at the Lovell, Maine, Fire Station on Tuesday, selectmen voted 3-0 to hold a special town meeting this Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the fire station, on whether to adopt a 180-day large-scale solar moratorium.
• The Conway School Board voted to name the ski jump off the Kancamagus Highway after Chip Henry, who has been the face of Kennett High ski jumping for more than two decades and is seen as one of the top jumping coaches in the country.
• Gov. Chris Sununu announced the state is opening new COVID-19 vaccination sites with no need for appointments in Stratham, Concord, Salem, Manchester, Nashua and Keene.
• Selectman Carl Thibodeau plans to testify Tuesday in Concord on a bill to ban towns from prohibiting short-term rentals. He said he will ask lawmakers to make sure it allows towns to recoup related costs.
• A public hearing was held on plans by the Bluebird Project to get a $500,000 Community Block Grant to buy the cottages section of the Spruce Moose Lodge & Cottages on Seavey Street in North Conway with the aim of creating affordable housing.
• The federal prison in Berlin was in the midst of a major COVID-19 outbreak, with 167 inmates and 29 staff testing positive Wednesday.
