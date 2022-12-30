Saturday, Dec. 24
• While most businesses were closed and people had the day off on Dec. 25, dozens of people spent Christmas Day providing essential services in the valley. The Sun profiled police officers and hospital employees, as well as those at Eastern Slope Regional Airport, local ski areas, convenience stores, restaurants and hotels, all working on Christmas Day.
• Local attractions were gearing up for a busy Christmas week, with skiing, skating, tubing, train and sleigh rides, amusements and other activities for tourists and locals to enjoy.
• The Zeb’s Charitable Fund donated $3,500 to Tin Mountain Conservation Center. In 2022, the fund gave out 17 grants for a total of $27,700.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
• Conway fared relatively well with Winter Storm Elliott with few power outages but in Ossipee, heavy rains and gusty winds knocked out power for nearly 400 N.H. Electric Co-Op customers.
• The Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment voted to deny a request by abutters to the Conway Area Humane Society to revisit the board’s approval of an outdoor kennel that they said is a nuisance due to noise from barking dogs.
• Patti Cain, the former assistant director of nursing at Mountain View Community nursing home in Ossipee, was let go last month after the county elminated the position.
• Fryeburg, Maine, Selectman Tom Klinepeter, who is also an on-call firefighter, took The Conway Daily Sun to task for running a front-page photo of a tree that snapped and fell across Route 5 in Lovell as a driver checked to see if he could drive under it, although the driver chose to turn around.
• Guopeng “Tony” Li, 28, of Salem (and originally from Hebei Province, China), died while hiking in Franconia. His body was found Dec. 25 a half a mile from the Falling Waters Trail at 6:45 a.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
• The Conway School Board voted to pay the upfront costs for anyone seeking to become a school bus driver in Conway in order to address its bus driver shortage.
• The scheduled start of the 2023 Cranmore Mountain Meisters 10-week recreational ski racing series was pushed back a week to Jan. 11 to allow for more snowmaking.
• A new event is planned for New Year’s Eve in Fryeburg, Maine: Night of Lights from 4-7 p.m. For the event, Bradley Street will be closed to vehicles and decked out with cheerful holiday lights and small campfires. Merchants will have free goodies to eat, plus a cash beer garden.
• The Fryeburg, Maine, Planning Board gave conditional approval to a proposed renovation of a shooting range near Lovewell Pond.
• Returning after a two-year hiatus, the American Legion Post 95’s Christmas Dinner served 150 people on Christmas Day at the Conway Congregational Church (Brown Church) in Conway Village.
• Lucy Hardware owner Nat Lucy sold the nearly 100-year-old family business to his nephew Taylor Lucy, the fourth generation to own the business. The sale is effective Jan. 2.
Thursday, Dec. 29
• Conway selectmen opted not to spend the $399,000 voted at town meeting to open public bathrooms in North Conway. They also apparently have no plans to budget for attendants to maintain the bathrooms.
• Six months after agreeing that voters should get to weigh in on possibly closing one of the town’s elementary schools, the Conway School Board opted not to include a non-binding article about closing a school on the annual warrant.
• Oliver Blair, 8, of Bridgton, Maine, raised $31,219 for Harvest Hills Animal Shelter by spending the night at the shelter on Christmas Eve.
• North Country publisher John D. Harrigan of Colebrook died at age 75 on Monday at the Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital after being diagnosed with advanced cancer in November, said his sister, Mary Trowbridge.
Friday, Dec. 30
• The town of Ossipee is looking for a new police chief after Chief Anthony Castaldo resigned from the post after less than two years on the job. Castaldo was appointed in January 2021, after previously serving as a lieutenant in the department.
• The municipal budget committee Jan. 4 will discuss paid parking with the town manager and public works director.
• A woman who was found dead in a tent outside the Families in Transition homeless shelter on Christmas morning was identified as Amanda Hartness, 34. Hartness had spent time at the Carroll County jail, where she was remembered by local officials as a model inmate, completing her high school equivalency degree and the Carroll County Department of Corrections Transitional Re-entry Under Supportive Treatment program.
• Temperatures are expected to be almost 20 degrees above average for New Year’s Eve and into the start of 2023, where the mercury may approach 60 degrees on Jan. 4. The town’s fireworks show is set to go off at 9:30 p.m. today in North Conway’s Schouler Park.
• Carroll County towns will be asking voters at their annual meetings whether they want to join a communications district to bring faster internet to the county.
• The Kennett High boys’ ice hockey team won the ninth annual Peter Hall Tournament at the Ham Arena on Wednesday night before a large crowd, beating the Green Wave of Dover 2-1.
