Saturday, Aug. 7
• With rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, Memorial Hospital announced it would reopen its COVID-19 testing center, which had closed in early July.
• The annual Evening With Maine Authors, a fundraising event for Camp Susan Curtis in Stoneham, Maine, included two events, an author’s night featuring novelist Bruce Robert Coffin and an online auction of time on Zoom with 14 different Maine authors.
• Karoline Leavitt, a candidate in the 1st Congressional District, returned to Conway to headline the Carroll County Republican Committee’s Aug. 8 meeting at Lobster Trap Restaurant.
• The 49th Annual Art in the Park was held in Schouler Park in the center of North Conway.
• New Hampshire Fish and Game officials recommended billing a hiker who was rescued Aug. 4 on Mount Washington because he was ill-prepared.
• The Madison Planning Board postponed a discussion of short-term rentals after a crowd appeared in the cramped town hall meeting room and the chairman expressed concerns about COVID-19.
• The annual Bucks for Bernie’s Kids 12-hour trail race in North Conway’s Whitaker Woods, raised about $3,000 to support the Kennett High track and cross-country running teams.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
• Vinod Varadharajan, 37, of Bedford drowned at North Conway’s Echo Lake State Park on Aug. 7 while trying to help another swimmer.
• The skeletal remains of Alberta Leeman, a Gorham woman missing since July 26, 1978, were almost certainly those found in a car discovered submerged in the Connecticut River near Lancaster by members of the N.H. Fish and Game Department Dive Team. Positive identification through laboratory tests has not been completed.
• David Lidstone, known as “River Dave,” was released from jail after the cabin he had been living in for 27 years in Canterbury was burned. The fire is under investigation.
• Wolfeboro police added a 2021 Model Y Tesla to its fleet of cruisers. The $66,000 fully outfitted vehicle was bought with an anonymous donation.
• Ryder Winegar of Amherst pleaded guilty in federal court to six counts of threatening members of Congress and one count of transmitting interstate threatening communications.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
• About 30 people attended the Conway School Board meeting to voice concerns about students masking and ask the board to make masks optional when school begins on Sept. 2. Superintendent Kevin Richard said Aug. 5 that given the increased COVID-19 cases statewide and impact the Delta variant is having on children, he would recommend masking to begin the year.
• The 2.9-mile Mount Washington Valley Recreation Path project was put out to bid and is expected to be completed in less than two years.
• A Carroll County Superior Court judge ordered the Eaton Zoning Board of Adjustment to rehear a proposal by the owners of the Inn at Crystal Lake to turn their barn into an event venue.
• Freedom selectmen directed the planning board not to craft short-term rental regulations that would make residency a requirement for owners.
• Improvements to the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council’s Technology Lane were included among projects earmarked for federal funding in legislation for fiscal year 2022.
Thursday, Aug. 12
• The Moat Mountain 24 Hours of Great Glen at the base of the Mt. Washington Auto Road returned this year with teams and individual cyclists competing to see how many laps on the 8.8-mile course they could do in 24 hours. Luke Plummer of Medford, Mass., logged the most solo laps with 26; Meg Skidmore was the top female soloist with 13 laps.
• Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes drove rock star Ted Nugent, his wife and another couple, from the Bethel Inn to FOX News TV host Tucker Carlson’s fishing cabins in Maine.
• COVID-19 cases continued to rise this week, with an average of over 100 new cases being identified each day, and the Delta variant skyrocketing. While most COVID cases have been in unvaccinated people, 703 people in New Hampshire who were fully vaccinated have been infected with COVID-19 and 10 died.
• Pre-season training for Fryeburg Academy and Kennett High School fall sports athletes was set to begin Monday, Aug. 16.
Friday, Aug. 13
• North Country Cares’ annual Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway was set for 9-11 a.m. on Aug. 21, with a plan to again use a drive-thru format in the parking lot of the First Church of Christ, Congregational in North Conway.
• Lawrence H. “Skip” Sherman, an owner and on-air presence at local radio stations WBNC and WMWV for nearly 50 years, died peacefully with family in attendance on Aug. 5 at Memorial Hospital in North Conway.
• As the state reported 310 new cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu pushed the need to get people vaccinated in a news conference.
• Some attendees at a Madison Planning Board meeting told the board they want to see short-term rentals banned, while others said the rentals should be regulated. The board is crafting an ordinance to be put on before voters next March.
