Saturday, Aug. 20
• More than 500 cyclists were set to race up the Mt. Washington Auto Road on Aug. 20, with record times on the newly fully paved road. Among them were three-time men’s champion Phil Gaimon and six-time women’s champion Aimee Vasse. The event was a fundraiser for Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany.
• Conway school officials said they had been hearing complaints from parents caught off guard by the school board’s decision to relocate sixth-graders from Conway elementary schools to Kennett Middle School for the 2023-24 school year.
• Police said the cause of death of Cipriano Ramirez, 36, of Providence, R.I., whose body was found floating in a small pond behind Eastern Slope Inn in North Conway on June 30 was accidental drowning.
• MaineHealth and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Maine reached an agreement to keep Maine Medical Center in Anthem’s care provider network.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
• A three-vehicle crash Aug. 19 on Route 16 in Albany claimed the life of a child; another juvenile and two adults sustained serious injuries. Then, a single-car crash Aug. 21 on Route 16 in Madison killed Kevin Sargent, 44, of Albany, and seriously injured two other adults; five children sustained minor injuries.
• Authorities retrieved the body of a kayaker, Ernest Richardson, 71, of Beverly, Mass., from Ossipee’s Conner Pond on Aug. 20.
• Republican candidates delivered stump speeches at the Gibson Center for Senior Services’ annual five-minute forum for hopefuls seeking state and federal office. Among them were U.S. Senate candidate Vikram Mansharamani of Lincoln, and congressional candidates Tim Baxter, Gail Huff Brown, Matt Mowers and Russell Prescott, state Sen. Jeb Bradley of Wolfeboro and several candidates for the state House of Representatives.
• U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster met with voters in Jackson and introduced herself after congressional redistricting moved the town into the 2nd Congressional District.
• New Hampshire Fish and Game reported that one hiker died on Cannon Mountain, two hikers were rescued off Mount Washington, and a naked hiker was arrested at the Zealand Hut over the weekend.
• Phil Gaimon won the Mt. Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb, and set a new course record in 50:38. Courtney Nelson won the women’s race and also set the new course mark of 1:09:35.
Wednesday, Aug. 24
• U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) spoke with outdoor leaders about the increases in the popularity of outdoor recreation and the demands put on the resources of the White Mountain National Forest during the pandemic on Aug. 19 at Camp Dodge Regional Trails Training Center.
• A chance to comment on the draft master plan for the summit of Mount Washington brought about 75 people to a meeting in North Conway on Monday, with many stating the fragile summit needs to be protected from the masses.
• After hearing from local residents, Conway Village Fire District commissioners are considering forming a committee to study the dissolution of the district.
• Conway selectmen refused a request by Ragnar Reach the Beach Relay Race to change their support van route for the race, which will come through town Sept. 16.
Thursday, Aug. 25
• The Conway School Board reversed its decision made earlier this month to move the sixth grade from the three elementary schools to Kennett Middle School for the 2023-24 school year.
• Vail Resorts announced that this winter it will limit ticket sales at its 40 ski resorts across North America, including Wildcat and Attitash.
• Democratic candidates for national and state office made speeches at the Gibson Center for Senior Services’ annual five-minute forum on Tuesday. Among the candidates who spoke were U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas; state Senate candidate Bill Marsh of Brookfield; and a number of Carroll County candidates for seats in the state House.
• Nicholas Anderson, 28, of Center Tuftonboro was ordered held without bail Wednesday after pleading not guilty to attempted capital murder for allegedly shooting at a sheriff’s deputy. Authorities said he surrendered after a standoff with the SWAT team Tuesday.
• Conway selectmen decided they are legally obligated to fill a vacancy on the school board despite getting an email from the school board chair asking them to leave it vacant. Selectmen agreed to advertise for candidates with a deadline of Sept. 2 for a Sept. 6 decision.
• The state expanded access to the monkeypox vaccine to those at higher risk as a protection against contracting the disease.
Friday, Aug. 26
• The 39th annual Tournament of Mud Parade, taking place Sept. 10, in North Conway Village, will honor the Saunders family of White Mountain Oil & Propane as grand marshals.
• U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) spoke about the lack of affordable housing during a visit to Conway on Tuesday. He toured the Avesta Housing Project being built on the MWV Technology Center campus.
• In an editorial board meeting at the Sun, congressional candidate Matt Mowers said if Donald Trump becomes the Republican nominee for president, he will have his support.
• Fryeburg’s Daniel Day became the third student at the Eastern Slope Aviation Academy to complete his first solo flight at the Eastern Slope Regional Airport in Fryeburg, Maine. The academy is holding its annual Aviation Day today at the airport.
• A large cyanobacteria bloom was observed on Ossipee’s Duncan Lake over the weekend.
