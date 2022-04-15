Saturday, April 9
• People around Mount Washington Valley have joined relief efforts for Ukraine, with fundraisers for World Central Kitchen and collections of clothing, blankets, medical equipment and other supplies for people displaced by the Russian invasion.
• March featured warmer than normal temperatures and less than usual snowfall, with snow on the ground quickly melting throughout the month.
Tuesday, April 12
• Conway voters were set to head to the polls at the town garage in Center Conway, and for the first time in three local election cycles, no special COVID-19 precautions were planned.
• Town officials refuted a conspiracy theory that the warrant article to fund public bathrooms in North Conway was deliberately designed to fail.
• Article 6 on the Conway warrant was a proposed ordinance designed to increase affordable stock in Conway. The MWV Housing Coalition held a workshop April 9 promote it.
• The process of fixing the damaged facade of the Conway Public Library got underway Monday. The building was heavily damaged when a truck collided with it March 31, killing the passenger, a local gymnastics coach.
• New lights on a new synthetic turf field are planned for the Fryeburg Academy football field with the work to be done in time for fall football season.
• The Kennett High baseball team was set to open its season with a game against Kingswood Regional High in Wolfeboro on Wednesday.
Wednesday, April 13
• Incumbent Conway selectman Carl Thibodeau defeated challenger Joe Mosca, 591-511, to keep his seat when Conway voters went to the polls Tuesday.
• Former selectman Mark Hounsell and incumbent Bill Barbin won seats on the Conway Planning Board.
• Cassie Capone, Ryan Wallace and Barbara Lyons won seats on the Conway School Board. Incumbent Joe Lentini lost his re-election bid.
• A fire destroyed East Conway Beef & Pork on Monday night, killing two cows.
• Tamworth is seeking a new selectman after Aaron Ricker resigned from the board to move to Sandwich.
• Demolition of the old Cranmore Base Lodge began Monday. The building will be replaced by the new Fairbank Lodge.
• The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce announced workshops for EXPO22, its annual business exposition, which takes place at the AMC Highland Center in Crawford Notch on April 19.
• Conway police dispatchers, who logged 50,874 calls in 2021, were recognized as part of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.
• The state Supreme Court said it would take over jurisdiction of a lawsuit filed over the redrawing of the state’s congressional map.
Thursday, April 14
• The N.H. Liquor Commission accused O Club, a North Conway bar and grill, of over-serving a driver who was involved in a fatal crash, apparently the March 31 one that claimed the life of Brooke Barron, 21, of Conway, and damaged the Conway Library’s facade. The driver, Harold Hill Jr. of Brownfield, Maine, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated.
• The article to build public restrooms in North Conway Village ended in a tie vote and seems headed for a recount.
• Police around New Hampshire collected expired ballistic vests and other equipment to send to first responders and the military in war-torn Ukraine.
• Memorial Hospital announced reduced hours (8 a.m.-noon, seven days a week) at its public drive-thru COVID-19 Testing Center beginning April 18.
• The Pope Memorial Library of North Conway plans to hold a free walk-in COVID-19 Mobile Clinic Friday, April 29, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Three local skiers — Alanna Nataluk of Fryeburg Academy along with Kennett High’s Carli Krebs and Grace Perley took part in the Eastern High School Championships.
• The Little Eagles Preschool at the Mt. Washington Valley Career and Technical Center will shut its doors for good in June.
• For a third consecutive year, the Easter Bunny is going mobile and will team up with the Conway Parks and Recreation Department today, visiting neighborhoods in Conway and Albany.
• Gov. Chris Sununu signed and executive order establishing the Governor’s Commission on Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Stalking.
Friday, April 15
• Attitash Mountain Resort announced that it won’t be open for summer operations this year.
• Carroll County residents came out in force at a House hearing on SB 249, a bill that would bar towns from banning short-term rentals.
• The new Project SUCCEED Program Director/John Fuller School Site Coordinator Tim Neugebauer said he is pleased with the direction the program is heading.
• The Bluebird Project’s Community Development Block Grant application for $470,000 to buy and renovate the cottages at 213 Seavey St. in North Conway was approved by the New Hampshire Community Development Authority’s Community Development Advisory Committee.
• Valley Pride litter cleanup day is scheduled to be held on May 7 with volunteers picking up trash along sides of roads and rivers in the Mount Washington Valley.
• Madison Planning Board members decided to work on new short-term rental warrant articles as a board rather than setting up a subcommittee for the work.
• Two members of the Kennett High girls’ basketball team — juniors Sydnie Chin and Hope Elias — garnered All-State recognition. Sophomore Kaley Goodhart earned All-State Honorable Mention laurels.
