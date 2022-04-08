CONWAY — Local farmers have told the Sun they are concerned about the price of fertilizer that’s rising rapidly in the wake of the war in Ukraine, further affecting a supply chain already frayed from the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the UNH Cooperative Extension Service is promoting a program called Farm & Ranch Stress Assistance Network, which can assist farmers with everything from wellness, to legal help and financial counseling.
On Tuesday, the Sun spoke to Kathy Sherman of Sherman Farm in East Conway and John Weston of Weston’s Farm in nearby Fryeburg, Maine.
“The cost is rising rapidly and to prices that we’ve never, ever seen before,” said Sherman, adding Sherman Farm has existed for 58 years and there are multiple reasons for the spike in prices.
“Some parts of fertilizer are petroleum products,” she said.
“So it’s related to fuel, as well as, some of the ingredients and fertilizers such as potash, is a mined ingredient, and the majority of that comes from Eastern Europe. Ukraine is a big producer of potash,” Sherman said.
Sherman Farm grows hay and corn for the cows and its famous corn maze.
“And then we grow about 50 acres of vegetables,” Sherman said, noting that fertilizer the farm obtained for the spring would normally cost $5,000, but she expects it to be at least double, perhaps $10,000 -$12,000. By the end of the summer, the cost could go up even more.
“We’re a little worried about it, to say the least,” said Sherman. “It’s just like a perfect storm between COVID, the supply chain, war in Ukraine ... things that we can’t do anything about.”
Weston also said prices are “going through the roof.”
For example, he ordered some 50-pound bags of one type of fertilizer that went from $12 to $28. Like Sherman, he said there are multiple reasons why it’s gone up so much.
Carroll County Conservation District Manager Catherine Dufault told the Sun Wednesday that fertilizer prices went up 100 to 120 percent this year.
“Farmers, especially local ones, are often already skirting the margin of profitability, so they will be forced to pass these increases onto the consumer or risk running a deficit,” said Dufault.
“Almost every food Americans eat involves fertilizer somewhere down the line, whether it’s in the hay or corn to feed cattle for meat or applied directly to our fruits, vegetables, and grains for bread and pasta. There will likely be a ripple effect across our food system,” she said.
Weston Farm uses fertilizer for hay, Christmas trees and vegetables. Weston said there’s “no doubt” that their farm will have to raise their prices but hope to absorb some costs and or use less or different kinds of fertilizers than in the past.
“The big picture hope would be that this is a mostly temporary thing and prices will will rebound to more normal level,” said Weston.
Sherman said Sherman Farm will be using more manure mostly to fertilize their hay and cow feed corn. She said there are food safety regulations about putting manure on crops grown for human consumption.
Asked about compost, Sherman and Weston both said farmers need to know what nutrients their plants are getting. Compost would need to be tested and would have to consistent.
The Sun asked Sherman what the public can do to help farmers though this time.
“They can continue to buy locally,” said Sherman. “Expect that our prices will have to go up because our inputs have gone up so much not only fertilizer, but fuel to fuel the tractors to work the ground and put the seed in the ground and all that stuff, as well as labor rates.”
University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension Service Field Specialist in Fruit & Vegetable Production Olivia Saunders said farmers are facing some strong headwinds and the extension service is seeking to help with those stresses
“A 50 percent increase in fertilizer prices and fuel prices on the incline are going to be felt by both the grower and the consumer,” Saunders said.
“The increase prices of everything from fertilizer, heating fuel to seeds and pesticides, plastics for greenhouse coverings, the list goes on, will be absorbed by the grower to some extent, but will have to be passed on as a price increase,” she said.
She added: “Some may have to limit fertilizer use which will affect yield and the farms overall profitability.
“A bigger issue that farmers are facing is the labor crisis, which is not a new problem, but has only gotten worse as farmers compete with other employers who are able to offer higher rates of pay.”
