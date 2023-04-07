BARTLETT — When you pass through the front door of the shop of Limmer and Sons custom bootmakers in Intervale, you’re taking a step into the past that goes all the way back five generations to Bavaria.
The revered Limmer Boots are the all-leather custom-fit hiking boots that have been the preferred footware of knowledgeable hikers and outdoor officials including New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers and Appalachian Mountain Club trail crews for generations.
The fascinating history of Limmer boots was told at a recent presentation given at the Jackson Historical Society by the business’ new owner Adam Lane-Olsen, 44, of Fryeburg, Maine, who after apprenticing for six years, purchased the company from Peter Limmer, 67, in March 2021.
Attendees had been encouraged by Jackson Historical Society President Anne Pillion to wear their Limmers to the talk, and many did, posing for a group photo at the end of the hourlong presentation.
A former banker, of all things, Lane-Olsen shared at his talk that he felt the magic of the old barn and former dance hall turned bootmaking shop when he first passed through the doors in 2015.
He had gotten to know Peter through the latter’s visits to his bank.
He came to know that Peter and Jeanne Limmer’s two sons, Trevor and Lucas, were not interested in carrying on as the sixth generation in the family trade as they had established their own landscaping business well before Limmer entertained any thoughts of retiring.
And so it was that one day Olsen-Lane showed up at the shop wearing a suit and tie (as bankers are wont to do). He asked Peter if he could come and learn the trade and work as an apprentice.
A week later, Peter went down to the bank to see if he was truly serious.
“I was. I had always been handy and liked to work as a woodworker, and I also like to tinker on old Volkswagens. This seemed like something I would really enjoy,” said Lane-Olsen, who in addition to being a banker was once a ski-racing coach and holds a graduate degree in historical theology.
He is married to the Fryeburg New Jerusalem Church pastor, the Rev. Alison Lane-Olsen. They have two children: son Monroe, 15, and daughter Elin, 13. The entire family helps out at the shop.
Lane-Olsen took to the craft, learning the ins and outs of the family business.
Was it hard to learn? Well, as the axiom goes, you don’t know what you don’t know until you know it.
“I started in 2015 and apprenticed under Peter,” shared Lane-Olsen, who, with his ponytail and
trimmed beard, no longer looks like the banker he once was.
“I thought I knew what I was doing after maybe four or five years, but when I finally did take over, it wasn’t until almost six years into it that I realized I would not have been ready earlier,” he said.
“He was a quick learner,” said Limmer.
The shop produces 12 pairs of both custom and off-the-shelf boots a week, and 600 combined total a year, plus it repairs 200 or so a year, replacing worn-out soles and doing other repairs on Limmer boots.
Limmer, meanwhile, continues to cut and sew the uppers from the basement of his nearby home shop. He told the Sun he is pleased to have connected with someone who shares an appreciation for the legacy of the family business.
“I was going to leave that place like it was haunted — but then Adam came along. He has the same reverence for our business that he has for Jerry (Garcia of the Grateful Dead). Seriously, he shares our values and is immersed in the history of the company,” Limmer said.
It’s been a landmark business in Intervale for 73 years, with beginnings in Bavaria.
According to Lane-Olsen and the history found on the Limmer Boots website, Peter Limmer Sr. was born in 1890 into a family of bootmakers in Bavaria and began learning the trade at the age of 9 from his father, Franz Xavier Limmer.
He started his business in the Bavarian town of Vachendorf in 1919. In 1921, he obtained his Master Bootmaker Certificate, the highest professional qualification in crafts in Germany.
During the economic and political upheaval in Germany following World War I, Peter Sr., wife Marie and young sons Peter Jr. and Frances in 1924 immigrated to the Boston area, where Peter Sr.’s sister had preceded them.
As Lane-Olsen related during his Jackson talk, Peter Sr. did shoe repair for awhile and soon won renown for his hiking boots and shoes, as well as his ski boots.
According to grandson Peter Limmer, Peter Sr. holds the patent for the first ski boot made in the United States in 1939 (that patent is on display at the New England Ski Museum’s Eastern Slope Branch in North Conway, along with some ski boots and the original sign from the shop).
Talking about the early Limmer ski boots, Peter once said in an interview with Rob Burbank for New Hampshire Business Review in June 2019, “Bob Lange, supposedly, dipped a pair of my grandfather’s boots in polymer to make the first plastic-style ski boot.”
Peter Sr. moved his family up from the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston to the White Mountains in 1950 because the landscape reminded him of the Bavarian Alps of his native Germany.
He eventually stopped making ski boots and concentrated only on the
hiking boots, because that part of the business had taken off and the ski industry was moving toward plastic boots, a direction he did not wish to be involved in, his grandson said.
Peter Sr. was assisted at the shop by his sons, Peter Jr., who was a crew chief with the Strategic Air Forces Command during World War II, and Francis, who fought for the U.S. Army’s renowned 10th Mountain Division Ski Troops. Marie also worked in the shop, as did Peter Jr.’s wife Marianne and Francis’ wife, Maria.
Peter Sr.’s wife Marie died in 1967, and he died in 1971; Francis passed in 1997 (wife Maria died in 2004); and Peter Jr. in 2000 (his wife, Marianne passed in 2008).
Peter Limmer — son of Peter Jr. and Marianne — says the family home was out back of the shop and he would stop by after school and naturally became part of what was going on, helping out where he could.
“I enjoyed it right from the get-go,” said Peter in an interview outside the shop last Friday. “I had the pleasure of being able to work here when my grandfather (Peter Sr.) was here. I was never ‘pushed’ into it — which is why I never pushed my sons, either. I just loved it from the start.”
After spending six months in Europe following his high school graduation, he stepped into the shop full-time, and with cousin Karl running the non-custom-boot importing business, they continued on the Limmer legacy.
Married to local dance instructor Jeanne Limmer, he says he is happy to continue being involved.
“I told Adam that hey, if he wanted, he could call the company anything he wants because he now owns it — but I also said it might be wise to carry on that name, given its reputation all these years. He’s a great guy, and I am very pleased how it has all worked out,” Limmer said.
Lane-Olsen now works with a three-man crew that includes Ken Smith, a former Michigan-based seafood worker who was a devotee of Limmer Boots and who began working for Peter 25 years ago after his first visit to the store.
“I came here and saw the shop,” said the white-bearded Smith, 70, in a visit to the shop last Friday. “I told Peter on a visit 25 years ago I’d like to work here. I went back to Michigan and told my family I was moving. They thought I had gone off the deep end. My sister asked what I was running from — I told her I wasn’t running from anything!
“After I came here, my father always used to ask me, ‘How are things in the shoe factory?’ I told him I wasn’t working in a shoe factory; I was working in a barn!” Smith related.
Young hands Patrick Moody, 28, and Emmett Moberly-LaChance, 24, share his love for the craft — and history.
Said Moody, who has worked there since February 2022, “I stopped by and thought it might be a good job for my brother. But then, after thinking about it, I thought it would be a good job for me! So, here I am. I love the tradition of being able to work for a local business, in the valley where I was raised, creating things of value that have such a rich legacy.”
Added Moberly-LaChance, a gifted guitarist who has worked at the shop since last August: “I like working with my hands. And it’s such a great product.”
The barn-turned boot-making shop works its magic on everyone — whether it’s the smell of the leather (yes, and glue!) or just being around
all of those old tools and memories, it’s hard to tell what that draw is, but it tugs at the heartstrings with an awareness of how life used to be. Not to use a pun, there’s a definite “soul” to the place.
As you enter, you immediately come across an array of snapshots taken over the years and displayed on the walls, held up by tape and thumbtacks, sent in by legions of Limmer followers and showing Limmer boots in use in settings throughout the world, from the deck of freighter ships to mountaintops and the edges of cliffs.
It is said that former Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas (1898-1980) wore Limmers when he visited the White Mountains for a National Geographic story he penned on the Appalachian Mountain Club’s hut system in 1961, a story that led to a boost in popularity of the hut system to a national audience.
Reclusive author J.D. Salinger (1919-2010) of Cornish — of “Catcher in the Rye” fame — wore Limmers. So did late explorer and cartographer Bradford Washburn.
Limmer boots have been featured on WMUR
TV-9’s “Chronicles” and on “North Woods Law,” both of which led to boosts in sales, as well in national magazines such as “Outside.”
When the Smithsonian Institution in summer 1999 hosted the Smithsonian Folklife Festival, and New Hampshire was the featured state, it included a display on the Washington Mall of Limmer and Sons Boots, with Peter Limmer on hand to make boots.
AMC trail crews love them for their durability and lasting quality, with some pairs being lovingly brought
back to the Intervale shop for resoling two or even three times over a 50-to-60-year period of use.
If properly cared for with a little bit of Limmer grease (made by Peter and sold at the shop), they should last a lifetime of exploration.
As Lane-Olsen noted, Limmers are renowned for their indestructibility and waterproof design, the latter of which is due to their upper portion of the boot being made of one-piece cowhide, which reduces the need for numerous seams and provides fewer opportunities for water to seep in.
“That makes for one of the most expensive ways to do it because the pattern is so big as one piece, so you produce more waste out of the hide, but that’s what makes them so watertight,” said Peter Limmer.
The wait for a pair of custom-fit boots is currently at three years and the price tops $1,000 — but devotees will swear by them and tell you the wait is well worth it.
They come to the shop from all over the world (from as far away as the Netherlands, Kuwait and Tasmania) to have their feet traced and measured; with notations concerning their special needs and foot dimensions made by the crew.
After that, the Limmer team tackles the task of creating a custom boot, by stretching the leather upper over a wooden last. Once measured, it usually takes about three months for the team to produce the finished boot — but due to the popularity and demand, getting the order transitioned into an actual pair of boots as noted takes three years these days.
Limmer also sells a stock, non-customized, but still handmade, boot at half the price of the custom-fitted boots, between $525 and $600, putting the cost in line with that of mainstream brands.
Those non-custom boots have been made in Bavaria since 1970 by the Meindl Co. That part of the business is the separate but affiliated Limmer Boot Co. Once run by Peter Limmer’s cousin Karl of Chatham, that, too, was sold two years ago.
That company is now owned by longtime Limmer wearer Chris Sawyer and is based out of Fort Collins, Colo.
As Lane-Olsen noted in his talk, “We collaborate and have worked to enhance the business’ website, LimmerBoots.com.”
The website describes the two companies’ histories this way: “Cousins Peter and Karl Limmer carried on the family bootmaking tradition and worked closely with Meindl to expand the product line to include the Limmer Lightweight, Midweight, Oxford and Walker. Peter Limmer & Sons continues to craft high quality custom and ‘Off the Shelf’ boots in Intervale; Limmer Boot Company continues to coordinate with Meindl to provide Limmer signature designed boots from Fort Collins.”
Lane-Olsen smiles when asked about what it’s like to be the person to carry on the Limmer Boot tradition in the valley.
“I don’t take any of it lightly at all,”
he said. “It is a big honor — it’s hard to call myself the owner; I feel I am the caretaker of the legacy. As opposed to business owner or company president — that doesn’t really do justice to the role or the job or the history. I feel lucky every day to wake up and go to work, walking into that shop and be part of history.”
Hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
For further information, call (603) 356-5378 or go to LimmerBoots.com. For more information about upcoming events at the Jackson Historical Society, go to jacksonhistory.org. Historical Society, go to jacksonhistory.org.
