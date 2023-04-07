BARTLETT — When you pass through the front door of the shop of Limmer and Sons custom bootmakers in Intervale, you’re taking a step into the past that goes all the way back five generations to Bavaria.

The revered Limmer Boots are the all-leather custom-fit hiking boots that have been the preferred footware of knowledgeable hikers and outdoor officials including New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers and Appalachian Mountain Club trail crews for generations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.