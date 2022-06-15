CONWAY — Kennett High School Student Body President Elizabeth Bouchard will attend Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine in the fall.
Here is her speech from Saturday’s graduation ceremony:
Good Morning parents, teachers, alum, school board members and fellow graduates. Welcome to the first commencement back in Millen Stadium since 2019. I am Elizabeth Bouchard and I have had the pleasure of serving as this year's Student Body President at Kennett High School.
I have an odd memory. I could tell you what kind of popsicle I had at my kindergarten orientation, it was orange. When I was 7, on the playground playing house I would always ask to be the teenager — I mean look at us, we’re super cool. When I was 10, I went through what my mother called Peter Pan Syndrome. She may not remember this but I sat on my nana’s floor and asked if my mom would tape me there. That way I would stay there forever and I would never have to grow up. I was constantly torn between wanting to stay a kid and wanting to be an adult.
Over the past year at Kennett, I learned the utter importance of living in the moment. I think this message resonates with the Class of 2022 especially. Our sophomore year, high school as we knew it ceased to exist and we would not see a breath of fresh air until our senior year.
Serving as Student Body President this year was a goal I have had since my freshman year. I aspired to be like Sully, Grace and Ella, those who served before me. In my eyes, these people were perfect leaders, and I strived to be like them every day. I quickly realized, that there is no such thing as a perfect leader. A leader is someone who works alongside their peers, collaborate with them, and can make as many people as possible happy, but not all.
I learned that you need to award yourself for the small things and that this whole journey is truly completed one step at a time. I grew so much this year serving as your president, and despite the dust, I’ve kicked up within the community, I could not be more proud of what myself and my council accomplished.
Many of you know my stance on Kanye West after his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Still, a wise Mr. West once said “read this, eat this, don't look around, just peep this, preach us, teach us, Jesus, look up now, they stole your streetness, After all of that, you receive this.”
Over these past four years, we have been told what to think and how to feel. We have experienced the stressors, and magnitude of events that teenagers have to handle. Education has been thrown at you like a fastball and despite nearly two years of hybrid, the class of 2022 never stopped thriving. We continued to work with our peers, our community, and our foundations to strengthen our connections and grow together. The Class of 2022 has never failed to amaze me.
Somehow we all strive for greatness but we are humble towards our successes. We have future business leaders, health care professionals, mechanics, engineers, educators and environmentalists just to name a few of the amazing things these students are going to do. Over the past four years, these students have worked with NASA, played at Gillette Stadium and attended district conferences. We are all currently following our dreams, traveling, constructing, and producing and I couldn’t be more proud to see where we are all going.
Next year I will be attending Bowdoin College; an institution that emphasizes community. After attending my admitted student’s day and hearing their claim:
“Your time at Bowdoin will be a time to establish community and relationships with your peers, you will get to know the Mary in Dining, and Sal on the radio, it will feel like home.”
Hearing these words was heartening, but they stood out to me specifically because of the way we grow up in this valley. Some of you, I have known since kindergarten, others middle or high school. No matter how long you have been here, everyone in this class found their place and where they belong. Over these years we have made lifelong friends, connections in our community and relationships that will continue to thrive past our teenage years.
Frank Ocean once said, “Wish I was there, wish we'd grown up on the same advice.”
Walking through life hand and hand is a blessing in disguise that we all take advantage of. The Class of 2022 grew up at the same rec centers, playing sports with one another and following friends through the SAU system since our earliest years of education. As I’ve made friend’s from my school next year, I have learned how rare what we have as eagles is; a connection that will last a lifetime. We will always call this valley home, and that’s an unbreakable force.
The great successes of myself and this class could not have been accomplished without the amazing support systems we all have in place. First, I would like to thank my parents and my sister. Mostly for keeping quiet while I got myself into some trouble with the paper, but also for being my No. 1 fan. Through the highs and lows of this year, my parents never failed to let me know how proud I make them. They have been my biggest support and motivation throughout this entire journey. To my sister, thank you for being my best friend, and a shoulder to lean on when I have needed it most. I have learned life’s most important lessons from you, and that is invaluable.
Second, I’ll apologize in advance, but I would like to thank my high school sweetheart Will Metz for being by my side since the eighth grade. Not only does Will deal with all of my problems, but he should also be an honorary member of every club I am involved in because of the amount of feedback he has given me. Thank you for answering my questions, my face times, and from time to time, my math homework.
Someone who has also been by my side since the eighth grade is Casey Foye. Mrs. Foye was not only my teacher but has been one of the most influential people in my life. Thank you for always being there when I have needed you most.
I would like to thank my school consoler Cheryl Furtado. This fall, Mrs. Furtado and I found out we shared the same birthday, and we both think that’s why we have always gotten along so well. I went to Mrs. Furtado during some of the darkest times in my high school career and she illuminated the path via guidance and perspective. She has this way of giving advice that has such layers and depth, that I can apply it to every aspect of my life; I aspire to have that wisdom one day.
Lastly, I would like to thank Jason Cicero and the rest of the Kennett faculty. Mr. Cicero, thank you for being an amazing student council advisor whether virtual, at school, near, far or in the car, Mr. Cicero has always been there for me and the student council. Not only does Mr. Cicero donate his time during school hours, and outside of school hours, he works around the clock to make sure the student council is on track, running smoothly and having productive quality meetings.
To every teacher who has supported me and my fellow students over the past four years, thank you for all of your advice, knowledge, and memories we will take with us as we move forward. We will never forget (Mr. Ron) Danforth saying ‘Hello’ in the halls, the stack of senior privilege passes that accumulated in Mr. (Sean) Littlefield’s AP Bio class or Mrs. (Erica) Bertrand (science teacher) standing outside her room as we walk in the halls, often in a conversation with Mr. (John) Lamneck (math teacher). These small things are exactly what bring us together and make the connection between us all so special.
Now Class of 2022, as we sit in these chairs, all together for one of the last times I want you to look to your neighbors and take it all in. These are the people with which you have grown up. Some you met in elementary school, some middle or high school. These are the people you created memories with playing sports, at summer camp, and by joining clubs, never forget where you came from and the bond we have as Kennett High School graduates.
We are adults now. Take this time to experiment and become the people you have always seen when you close your eyes. The world will change, we will drift apart, work in big cities, marry our loved ones, have dogs and babies, and experience the world for all that it has for us. But in 10 years, we all come back here and realize how amazing it indeed was to grow up together and experience life hand and hand. Thank you all for the past four years, I believe you will all do amazing things. I will see you soon.
