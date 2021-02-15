FRYEBURG, Maine — Selectmen expect a big virtual crowd of residents to appear at a Zoom-held public hearing today to oppose zoning changes being proposed by the planning board.
Meanwhile, a planning board member says the meeting might have to be postponed because the maps showing the proposed changes are wrong.
The Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission will host today's meeting, scheduled to start at 6 p.m. over Zoom.
"The point of the public hearing is to get feedback so the board can react and revise potential revisions based on the feedback," said Town Manager Katie Haley. "Nothing is set in stone and comments are appreciated."
Haley said it's too early to say if the proposed changes will be brought to a town meeting vote in June.
Based on two maps posted to the town website, one major change is that the industrial zone extends toward Portland Street. A 250-foot buffer around Road Pond would also be created. There also would be an additional section of Industrial Zone along Cornshop Road.
In the area of Main Street, the proposed map appears to show village-residential areas changing to village-commercial.
"A lot people are concerned who are now in a residential area that, if it gets changed to industrial, they want their taxes reduced," said Selectman Jim Dutton. "I think there's going to be an awful lot of questions about it. The planning board really needs to be ready to answer."
At last week's selectmen's meeting, Selectman Kimberly Clarke said her phone was "blowing up" with residents concerned about the proposed zoning.
"They're upset about the industrial zone, but there are also a number of people that are upset about taking almost all the residential streets in town and labeling them commercial," said Clarke, who is a Realtor. "For those of you that don't know the land use ordinance, that means your setback from a neighbor just went to zero if that happens."
Clarke said this proposal shouldn't be discussed during the pandemic because it would have a large effect on property values, much of which would be negative. She also said the planning board put a lot of work into this proposal and they need to explain it to residents in person.
"This needs to be a situation where we all meet in person, at a public hearing, have a big blow-up map in front of us," said Clarke. "People can take us through what they've done, and what their proposal is."
Planning board member Edythe Kizaki, reached Monday, said planning board members had discussed postponing the meeting after errors in the proposed zoning maps made by the SMPDC were discovered.
Kizaki said an example of an error is that the lines for the industrial zone near Fair Street is wrong.
Reached for an explanation, the SMPDC declined to comment.
"Discussions are on the table that the meeting be postponed due to both requests from affected property owners who don't have confidence in the Zoom meeting format getting everything really clear and also the fact that the most recent maps when reviewed are inaccurate," said Kizaki by phone.
"We don't want to be in front of a whole town meeting wasting everybody's time with inaccurate maps."
Kizaki said due to Monday being Presidents Day, the decision on whether to postpone the meeting would probably be made this morning.
But Planning Board member Tom Rebmann said small boundary adjustments that could be made to the map, in his opinion, and he said there is no indication that the meeting needs to be postponed.
"It's not been easy doing the maps," said Rebmann. "It's been a challenge."
Kizaki also stressed that the planning board is only proposing to update the zoning and not forcing any change to occur.
Members have been working on zoning changes for the past two years and now are getting to the point where they want public input.
In an email Kizaki said the board began looking at zoning after resident Nels Liljedahl pointed out that the industrial zone was over the Wards Brook Aquifer.
Selectmen's chair Tom Klinepeter said at last week's meeting that his main concern is the first 2,000 feet of Route 302 heading into town. The town's comprehensive plan says that area is to be preserved in order to look attractive, and he'd like to keep it that way but under the proposal it would be rezoned commercial.
Clarke added that if residential areas are changed to commercial the town would have more of an obligation to fix up sidewalks and such and it would cost millions.
She added: "We don't have a business shortage in this town, we have a housing shortage. But they (planning board) took all areas and drew a big circle saying let's make this all commercial businesses ... I don't understand the logic or who directed them to do that. But we don't need to convert housing to commercial businesses."
For more information about the planning board's proposal, or to register for the Zoom meeting, go to tinyurl.com/jer5pstc.
