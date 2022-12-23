From left: Ray Boutin, director of operations and store manager at eb's General Store; Lori Jean Kinsey, executive director of Tin Mountain.Conservation Center; and Phaedra Demers, Tin Mountain's education director, seen with the donation that Zeb's Charitable Fund recently gave them. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — The Zeb’s Charitable Fund completed an active year of funding requests with a donation of $3,500 to Tin Mountain Conservation Center.
“We had a slight slowdown of grant approvals during the COVID years,” commented co-owner David Peterson, “but we have made up for this in 2022 funding with a record 17 grant requests for a total of $27,700.”
The charitable fund has now contributed over $270,000 to many non-profits since the inception of the fund in 2007.
The Tin Mountain grant will be used to expand and enhance Tin Mountain’s trail network to include a children’s nature playscape, providing outdoor recreational and environmental opportunities for children of all ages and abilities.
Lori Jean Kinsey, executive director of Tin Mountain Conservation Center, thanked Zeb’s for their support, stating that their goal for the playscape is to create a natural environment that allows kids to spend time in nature.
The playscape will contain elements such as tree logs and stumps, rocks and boulders that allow children to play in an exploratory manner.
Peterson stated that helping kids is at the forefront of Zeb’s charitable fund so this request from such a great organization was an easy one to make.
Tin Mountain Conservation Center’s Nature Learning Center is located at 1245 Bald Hill Road in Albany. The center is open Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, and the trails and grounds of the Rockwell Sanctuary are open every day from dawn to dusk. Building tours of the center are available by request. For further information, call (603) 447-6991 or go to tinmountain.org.
