From left: Ray Boutin, director of operations and store manager at eb's General Store; Lori Jean Kinsey, executive director of Tin Mountain.Conservation Center; and Phaedra Demers, Tin Mountain's education director, seen with the donation that Zeb's Charitable Fund recently gave them. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Zeb’s Charitable Fund completed an active year of funding requests with a donation of $3,500 to Tin Mountain Conservation Center.

“We had a slight slowdown of grant approvals during the COVID years,” commented co-owner David Peterson, “but we have made up for this in 2022 funding with a record 17 grant requests for a total of $27,700.”

