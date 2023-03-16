Shawn Bergeron 31623

Shawn Bergeron of Bergeron Technical Services Wednesday asks the Conway Zoning Board to postpone hearing an appeal from his client, Rebecca Mulkern, regarding a proposed casino that would abut her property. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

CONWAY — Discussions about a casino at the former Shurfine store and murals/signs at Settlers Green scheduled to be discussed Wednesday night were put off to another time by the zoning board of adjustment at the request of an abutter to the casino project and Settlers.

The former Shurfine Plaza’s deed lists the owner as Dick Anagnost, who is named as manager of A.W. Rose Realty, LLC of 1662 Elm St. in Manchester. His company on the deed is shown as Conway Poker Room and Casino LLC, a New Hampshire limited liability company, also of 1662 Elm St. in Manchester.

