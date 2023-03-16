Shawn Bergeron of Bergeron Technical Services Wednesday asks the Conway Zoning Board to postpone hearing an appeal from his client, Rebecca Mulkern, regarding a proposed casino that would abut her property. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
CONWAY — Discussions about a casino at the former Shurfine store and murals/signs at Settlers Green scheduled to be discussed Wednesday night were put off to another time by the zoning board of adjustment at the request of an abutter to the casino project and Settlers.
The former Shurfine Plaza’s deed lists the owner as Dick Anagnost, who is named as manager of A.W. Rose Realty, LLC of 1662 Elm St. in Manchester. His company on the deed is shown as Conway Poker Room and Casino LLC, a New Hampshire limited liability company, also of 1662 Elm St. in Manchester.
On Jan. 9, a permit signed by Conway Building Inspector Dave Pandora and approved by Town Planner Jamel Torres was issued to A.W. Rose to “renovate the former grocery store and adjoining suite into (a) sports pub with charitable gaming.”
A similar permit was approved by former town planner Tom Irving in 2021, but it expired.
A few weeks later, Conway Planning Board member Mark Hounsell and local resident Becky Mulkern both said they believed the permit was granted in error. Mulkern, who lives on East Side Road behind the plaza located at 234 White Mountain Highway, appealed the permit to the ZBA with help from Shawn Bergeron of Bergeron Technical Services.
Soon after that, the town issued a stop-work order on the renovations. In a letter March 10, Bergeron asks the ZBA to postpone meeting about the appeal until after the planning board discusses the project on April 13. Bergeron said he's had "good communication" with Anagnost and is heartened that Anagnost is seeking to go before the planning board. The paperwork Anagnost needs to file to go to the planning board would be due March 23.
"That's why I'm asking for a continuance to the 19th," said Bergeron. "Maybe we don't have to move forward with this (appeal). Most of it's going to hinge on what the planning board works out with the property owner."
Bergeron confirmed to ZBA member Luigi Bartolomeo that the appeal application was filed timely.
Chairman John Colbath asked the audience, and there were about 20 people in the gallery, if any planned to speak and a number of people raised their hands. Some of the crowd were there for other matters.
Colbath added anyone who wished to speak would be limited to discussing whether or not the appeal should be continued. No one took Colbath up on that opportunity.
"I would also like to suggest that anyone who wants to speak for or against this most important thing make themselves present at the April 13 planning board," said Bergeron.
Bartolomeo started asking Bergeron about Hounsell's concerns and whether the casino would need full planning board site plan review if the building footprint won't be changing.
"So as I cautioned the public, you really also should be just asking questions related to continuation," Colbath told Bartolomeo.
The zoning board voted 5-0 to continue Mulkern's appeal to April 19. The case is scheduled to be heard at 7:10 p.m. at town hall.
Settlers Green had also been scheduled to go before the ZBA Wednesday to try and make the case that a series of murals on buildings inside the Settlers complex deserves to stay after the town zoning officer flagged them as violating the sign ordinance.
However, Settlers asked to postpone the meeting until April 19 because it has a petitioned warrant article to change the sign ordinance, to be voted on April 11, that could render the ZBA meeting moot.
ZBA members agreed.
In other ZBA action, the board considered a proposal from Varahi North Conway Realty to construct a 12-unit apartment building at 2039 White Mountain Highway, behind North Conway Mart. Despite the address, the access would be off of Amethyst Hill Road.
Attorney Andy Dean of Cooper Cargill Chant in North Conway said the project is designed to provide gas station employees and other North Conway workers with a place to live.
The ZBA approved a special exception to allow six units but denied a variance to build the other six units.
Among other concerns, board members said that 12 units would create too much impact on nearby residences.
Colbath said Varahi North Conway Realty has 30 days to seek a rehearing at the ZBA level for the variance.
The project would also need planning board review if it is to move forward.
