CONWAY — A group of abutters told the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment at its Nov. 16 meeting they have no problem with the main facility of the shelter but they are barking mad about the noise from its new outdoor kennel.
The outdoor facility was approved in a building application given by town staff in fall 2021, but the contractor, Gordon Cormack Construction, put down on the application that the project was a “dog run” and not a kennel.
The concrete-floored, timber-framed structure went up this past summer, and opened in mid-August for a period of two weeks, according to abutters.
Neighbors complained, leading Assistant Building Inspector Jeremy Gibbs on Aug. 31 to issue a cease-and-desist order to the Humane Society.
“It has come to my attention that there has been an expansion to the outdoor area of your facility,” Gibbs wrote. “As you know, your kennel was approved by special exception in January 2000. Any expansion must be approved by the ZBA and may require review by the planning board as well. The building permit that was issued to you on Nov. 29, 2021, was for a dog run and in no way was approval for the expansion that currently exists on your property. Therefore, I am contacting you to insist that you stop the use of that facility until all approvals are met,” Gibbs wrote.
That led to the Humane Society’s appearance before the ZBA last week, seeking a special exception to use the already built outdoor kennels.
Amy Snow of Conway was the most outspoken of the neighbors at the hearing. “I don’t have an issue with them building kennels,” she said, “but where they put these kennels is a major issue. My house, the woods, the road to the dog park — the kennels are right there. Every time a car goes down that (access) road, those dogs go off and they’re barking for 20 minutes or more.
“They have 25 acres. They could have put those kennels anywhere else on the south side of the building,” Snow said, adding, “There are no buffers to keep the sound from coming into our neighborhood. That renders our houses pretty much unsellable. Because if that noise was there when I looked at my house, I never would have bought that house.”
Snow added: “I can’t sit on my deck that I just spent over $5,000 on because of the incessant dog barking.”
Despite such negative public comments, the ZBA nonetheless approved by a 5-0 vote a special exception for the facility, noting it met the town’s criteria — and that while they sympathized with abutters on the noise issue, there is no reference to noise levels in the town’s zoning ordinance regarding kennels.
Chair John Colbath told those in the audience they could request a rehearing within 30 days, something Snow said Monday she has already done.
Colbath also explained people may want to amend the zoning ordinance relative to the lack of noise levels regarding kennels by submitting a petitioned warrant article.
Snow said she has started work on that, too: “I’ve already got the signatures, and I am ready to submit it to supervisors of the checklist.”
Were such an article to succeed, it would have no bearing on existing facilities as they would be grandfathered, said Humane Society Executive Director Timothy Westwig, who along with board member Tad Furtado made the request for the special exception at the board’s Nov. 17 hearing.
Westwig and Furtado said Tuesday the society wants to work with neighbors in resolving the noise issue.
“I called Amy (Snow) to let her know we are exploring ways to mitigate the noise, including talking with an engineer who has built highway sound barriers,” said Westwig.
He added, “We will not use the outdoor kennels until we engage with people on those options.”
Asked why the kennels were not put on the southeast corner of the Humane Society’s parcel, as Snow and Pollard Street resident Mike DiGregorio had suggested at the Nov. 17 ZBA hearing, Westwig said that would have made it farther from the shelter and made for a longer walk for staff and the animals.
He added: “Moving it? That’s on the table. But it would be costly. And our mission is to serve the animals.”
Had the project been labeled “kennels,” Westwig said it would have gone before the ZBA and the planning board, Now, it would involve a new concrete pad and relocation expenses.
Westwig said he has contacted Cormack about the application error but that Cormack said he thought the terms “dog run” and “kennel” were “interchangeable.”
Westwig said the outdoor kennel was built for $40,000 and funded through a $100,000 grant the Humane Society received from the N.H. Nonprofit Emergency Relief Fund.
