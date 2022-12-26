FRANCONIA — New Hampshire Fish and Game said a deceased hiker was found Sunday morning in Franconia after he didn’t return from a Saturday hike.
Guopeng “Tony” Li, 28, lived in Salem but was originally from Hebei Province, China. Fish and Game said Li was found half a mile from the Falling Waters Trail at 6:45 a.m.
Officers said that at around 9 p.m. Saturday, they learned of an overdue hiker who had set out for the Bridle Path/Falling Waters Loop at 11 a.m.
Authorities said a family member in China tracked his location throughout the day. The relative said Li’s phone battery was dying at 6:15 p.m. while he appeared to be off-trail south of Mount Lincoln.
Li’s family said he was inexperienced and they did not know what equipment he had, Fish and Game said.
Conservation officers began searching in near-zero temperatures. They reached Franconia Ridge at 2 a.m. Sunday and soon saw what they believed were Li’s tracks, officials said.
Fish and Game officers said they followed the tracks into a drainage that flows between Little Haystack Mountain and Mount Lincoln.
Rescuers returned from the recovery at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Fish and Game said hikers should prepare accordingly for winter hiking conditions, adhere to the Hiker Responsibility Code, and consider purchasing a Hike Safe Card.
