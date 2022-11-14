CONWAY — On Monday, a classroom at Pine Tree School in Center Conway was turned into an ER. But instead of setting broken bones and stitching up wounds, the young first- and second-grade “doctors” mended broken sentences, fixed up mangled equations and also got some lessons in anatomy as they rotated through various “operating rooms” divided by blue curtains.
The students in classes taught by Kate Jenkins, Rachel Fellows, Gabby Anderson and Abigail Davis were participating in a highly creative “room transformation day” in which both teachers and students donned gloves, gowns and surgical masks as they did their lessons.
Second-grader Amina-Mae Memia, who is in Anderson’s class, explained: “We get to dress up and we get to do math while we’re doing fun things.”
In Jenkins’ math class, kids had to find the numbers that didn’t belong and cut them out.
Fellows described the English lessons going on in her part of the classroom. “We have some sentences that are sick,” said Fellows. “So we have to figure out how to treat them by figuring out what word in our sentence doesn’t belong. And then we have to cut up the sentence and put it back together because it’s all mixed up.”
In Davis’ classroom, the students were learning about different bones in the body by making collages.
Davis explained the inspiration behind Monday’s event.
“We’ve spent the last kind of month and a half working on breaking apart numbers, putting numbers together,” said Davis. “So, that kind of inspired us to have a surgery day or medical day to break things apart and put things together and talk about team building and all of the good stuff.”
While first-grader Maisy Brouillette, who was learning about anatomy in Davis’ classroom, said she wanted to be a doctor when she grows up, not all the kids had their eye on a medical career. Other students mentioned wanting to be a police officer, a builder and a “robot maker.”
Overall, the students showed enthusiasm for taking things apart and putting them together.
“We have some really great doctors,” said Jenkins “I love days like this.”
