CONWAY — On Monday, a classroom at Pine Tree School in Center Conway was turned into an ER. But instead of setting broken bones and stitching up wounds, the young first- and second-grade “doctors” mended broken sentences, fixed up mangled equations and also got some lessons in anatomy as they rotated through various “operating rooms” divided by blue curtains.

The students in classes taught by Kate Jenkins, Rachel Fellows, Gabby Anderson and Abigail Davis were participating in a highly creative “room transformation day” in which both teachers and students donned gloves, gowns and surgical masks as they did their lessons.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.