What were the big stories over the past four years in the Mount Washington Valley? Here is a look back at the Sun’s editorial staff’s top 10 choices over that timeframe.
2020 Top 10
1. COVID-19 closes the economy but then Conway explodes with summer visitors, some of whom act badly, which causes a backlash against tourists. Real estate booms.
2. School remote learning.
3. Record voter turnout, drive-through voting.
4. Changes in public buildings: North Conway Fire Station under construction, Conway Town Hall moves, Conway Rec Center razed, North Conway Library completed and new charter school opens.
5. Many notable retirements: Dot Seybold, Settlers Green; George Cleveland, Gibson Center; Bob Murphy, Ham Foundation; Howie Wemyss, Auto Road; Jody Skelton, Camp Huckins; Ed Wagner, Conway police department and Warren Schomaker, Jackson Historical Society.
6. Several local Black Lives Matter protests.
7. Fryeburg Fair cancels live events for the first time.
8. Memorial Hospital shuts off regular patient services during the spring lockdown — and responds to the pandemic.
9. Local Black Lives Matter protester Chris Devries is arrested on child pornography charges.
10. New interest in outdoor recreational sports, both from locals and tourists.
2019 Top Stories
1. Short-term rentals.
2. Duck beating goes viral.
3. New Rec Center opens.
4. Market Basket.
5. Long winter.
6. Drag Queen Story Hour.
7. REI opens.
8. Vail arrives.
9. Mountain Top moves.
10. Adult Day Center.
Top 10 stories for 2018
1. Blue wave washes in a sea of Dems
2. Winter came early — real early — to the valley
3. Commercial development ramping up
4. Dual lockdowns at Kennett middle, high schools
5. Jackson Covered Bridge hit/repaired, hit/repaired/, hit/repaired
6. Conway Rec Center finds its forever home
7. Fire destroys several buildings at Fryeburg Fairgrounds
8. Biomass proponents get governor's veto overturned
9. Hiking, traffic accidents claim several lives
10. A year of change at Memorial Hospital
Top stories of 2017
1. Great Storm of Oct. 29-30 — Wasn’t that a mighty storm?
2. Great Danes — who let the dogs out?
3. Poland Spring/Fryeburg TIF (tax increment financing vote) — A TIF of a fight
4. Memorial Hospital/Maine unification
5. The Women’s March — a local perspective
6. Changing of the guard — Sires, others retire
7. Diana's Bath mayhem
8. Commercial development — the Big Buzz
9. Fryeburg officer dies in the line of duty — Tragedy in Fryeburg
10. Rec center’s future — A new old idea?
