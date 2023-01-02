ALBANY — After Octavia Driscoll replaced longtime co-directors Andy Davis and Andrea Walsh at the World Fellowship Center about a year ago, the center is on the hunt once again for a new director.
According to Acting Director Howie Fain, some promising candidates have emerged.
Located at 368 Drake Hill Road, the 81-year-old center calls itself a place “where social justice meets nature.” The property totals overs 455 acres.
It includes summer camp buildings with access to Whitton Pond for adults and families who share progressive values. It can serve 150 campers at once.
Hired almost exactly a year ago, on Dec. 31, 2021, Driscoll, 35, had previously served as director of production management at The New School College of Performing Arts in New York City for nearly six years.
“I had been looking to make a shift out of performing arts into different kinds of non-profit work,” said Driscoll at the time. “I’m very social justice-oriented.”
However, in June, the World Fellowship board announced that Driscoll's "life journey" was taking her elsewhere but that she would remain interim executive director until the following spring.
"Octavia began her tenure with us in a challenging time and has guided the organization through the pandemic, including a COVID-free 2022," said the board in a Dec. 7 update.
"We appreciate her focus on enhancing our technology, instituting a grant-seeking strategy, and laying the groundwork for a stronger committee structure. We wish her well in her next endeavors," they said.
An attempt to reach Driscoll on Facebook was unsuccessful.
The Dec. 7 update said retired World Fellowship Rec Coordinator Howie Fain is now acting director. The update also said a search committee has been working on recruiting and assessing candidates. Interviews were to be conducted in December.
"The committee expects to recommend a group of finalists for board consideration early in the new year," said the update.
Fain said last week there were 14 applicants.
"The word is that we have strong applicants and look forward to the interview process and hiring," said Fain.
According to the executive director job announcement dated Aug. 22, the deadline to apply was Oct. 31.
The announcement describes the job this way:
"The World Fellowship Director (or Co-Director team) is responsible for all programs, staff, and finances of the World Fellowship Center in collaboration with other senior staff and the Board of Trustees. This includes outreach to guests, guest services, recruitment and hiring of staff, fundraising, financial management, supervision of personnel, oversight of buildings and grounds, and program development. Visitors to World Fellowship range from individuals to friend and family groups to organizational retreats.
"The Director (or Co-Directors) must have a demonstrated commitment to social justice and environmental stewardship as well as a passion for hospitality and desire to make rest and rejuvenation accessible to all in the context of lively discussion and scheduled educational, cultural, and recreational programs. The Director reports to the Board of Trustees," the job description said.
The salary is $70,000 to $80,000 based on experience, and people who wish to work as a pair of co-directors were encouraged to apply.
The Sun interviewed Fain, 67, of Worcester, Mass., by phone on Dec. 30.
Fain said he started coming to World Fellowship in 1989, when he was 34, with his wife Leslie and adopted daughter, Reina, who was 8 years old at the time. She was adopted shortly before the three-day trip to World Fellowship.
"It was pretty special for us," said Fain. "Her first full day with us was our first day ever at World Fellowship."
The Fains had learned of World Fellowship from friends. He said he and his family have been coming to Albany ever since. In 2004, Fain became a teacher at Worcester East Middle School and so had summers off. He began leading bike rides for attendees.
This evolved over time, and in 2006, Fain became recreation director. He held the position this past summer, when he retired. He would lead daily hikes and bike rides during the open season. World Fellowship bought and maintained a fleet of "hybrid" bikes for attendees to use.
Fain explained that the bikes are like a cross between road and mountain bikes. Rides would range from easy and short like a 10-mile round trips to Ehco Lake from Conway to a long and challenging route that goes from Franconia Notch, Crawford Notch and the Kancamagus Pass. Hikes ranged from easy strolls in Albany Town Forest to climbing Mount Chocorua from Piper Trail.
"I've been to the summit of Chocorua, mostly with groups, 109 times," said Fain. "It's a spectacular mountain."
Board co-chair Pat Cantor, of Cambridge, Mass. said the board is "excited about the new challenges and finding a new executive director." She said the composition of the board of directors changed as of Jan. 1 and the new board member's names will be released in the near future. Cantor expects to continue as co-chair with someone else who has not been chosen yet.
Now, as acting director, Fain said he is a "full-time volunteer" and he's working with a team of part-time volunteers known collectively as the Interim Management Committee. He said the transition of leadership from Driscoll to the committee wrapped up on Friday.
The other members of the committee are Susan Ogden, Catherine Roberts, Norma Wassel, and Linda Wheeler. Combined the group has 135 years at World Fellowship and they are getting the ground work going for the 2023 season and during the annual fundraising appeal.
"World Fellowship is an important part of the larger community, in the area and we are going to have a full program schedule as, as we've always had," said Fain.
