CONWAY — Police have arrested a woman after she apparently took a bakery truck for a joy ride and struck the Saco Covered Bridge and two vehicles parked at Davis Park.
One of the suspects, Kimberly Mammay, 42, of Brooklyn, Conn., was charged with a misdemeanor of unauthorized use of a vehicle and a violation-level charge of reckless driving. The arrest was made June 30.
Mammay is scheduled for an arraignment in Conway District Court on Sept. 6, at 9:30 a.m
As of Wednesday, there were open warrants for two other individuals in connection to this incident, according to Lt. Suzanne Kelley-Scott.
According to Detective Sgt. Jon Hill, Conway police received a report from witnesses at 6:30 p.m.
Police posted photos taken from surveillance footage showing several individuals dressed in beach attire and carrying tubes and inflatable watercraft near the white box truck.
One of the photos posted on the police Facebook post shows a woman in a bathing suit behind the wheel of the white truck.
Another photo shows the same woman carrying a cooler with another woman in the Davis Park parking lot in front of three other bathing suit-attired females, one of whom is carrying what appears to be an inflatable water chair.
Hill said the bakery truck was abandoned at the site and police impounded it.
He said it had been discovered missing from nearby Country Kitchen Lepage Bakeries, of 50 White Mountain Highway in Conway Village, after which employee Lucas Gallagher called the Conway police to report the theft.
Lepage’s is home to a Tastykake outlet located at the northern end of Conway Marketplace. It is directly across the river from Davis Park. The photo from the security footage shows a Tastykake logo located above the cab of the truck.
