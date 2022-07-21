Kimberly Mammay

Kimberly Mammay, 42, of Brooklyn, Conn. She was charged with misdemeanor Conduct After Accident and Unauthorized Use of Vehicle and violation level reckless driving.(CONWAY POLICE PHOTO)

CONWAY — Police have arrested a woman after she apparently took a bakery truck for a joy ride and struck the Saco Covered Bridge and two vehicles parked at Davis Park.

One of the suspects, Kimberly Mammay, 42, of Brooklyn, Conn., was charged with a misdemeanor of unauthorized use of a vehicle and a violation-level charge of reckless driving. The arrest was made June 30.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.