CONWAY — Winter Storm Kenan is coming to town today, but it looks like he won’t be packing as powerful a punch as in southern New England and the lower half of the Granite State While blizzard conditions are forecast for many areas, the Mount Washington Valley is expected to get 6-10 inches of light, fluffy snow.
High winds are also forecast for the valley. Weather Underground was calling for NNW wind gusts at 35-50 mph during the day. “Winds could occasionally gust over 60 mph,” the site stated.
According to Weather Underground, 6.9 inches of snow were predicted at the Pine Street, North Conway, weather observation site with 5.8 inches during the day and 1.1 Saturday night.
But on the Seacoast, Portsmouth is under a blizzard watch, with 19.1 inches of snow predicted by Weather Underground.
A blizzard, according to The Weather Channel, is “a severe snowstorm that is characterized by strong sustained winds of at least 35 mph and lasting for a prolonged period of time — typically three hours or more.”
Jim Cantore, the extreme weather expert for The Weather Channel, has set up shop in Boston. Cantore said Boston, which could see upwards of 2 feet of snow, as well as “a rare triple blizzard,” which would be nine hours of sustained winds over 35 mph and falling or blowing snow that reduces visibility to a quarter of a mile or worse.”
A blizzard warning is in effect at the New Hampshire coastline from 7 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday.
“We’re on the northern end of things, fortunately,” said Linda Burns, assistant emergency coordinator for Conway, by phone Friday afternoon. “I know the storm can still slide a little bit one way or another, but it looks like Southern New Hampshire, Boston and the I-95 corridor are going to get walloped.”
Most of the eastern part of the Granite State is under a winter storm warning, while a winter storm watch is in effect in southwestern New Hampshire, through the Upper Valley and into the Great North Woods.
Berlin, according to AccuWeather, is forecast to see 4-6 inches of snow and lesser winds.
“The storm is expected to ‘bomb out’ off the East Coast, which means it will be rapidly intensifying as it makes its closest pass by New Hampshire on Saturday afternoon and evening,” said WMUR (Channel 9) Meteorologist Kevin Skarupa on Friday afternoon. “The snow will pick up in intensity as the storm strengthens, with snow falling heaviest in spots from the Lakes Region to the south and east.”
He added: “The snow will be fluffy in its consistency because temperatures will be quite cold, and that will lead to quicker accumulation.”
Closer to home, the sixth annual Youth Pond Hockey Festival on Purity Lake in Madison to benefit the Laura Foundation for Autism and Epilepsy is still on for Saturday and Sunday with more than 87 teams skating on 10 rinks.
Amy Mahoney, executive director of the Laura Foundation and co-organizer of the YPHF, said the pucks will drop as planned at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.
“It is a go … rain, shine, sleet or snow!!!” she said.
