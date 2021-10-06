CONWAY — Windows remain a hot topic for the Conway School Board.
Even as Lockheed Window Corp. of Burrillville, R.I., works on a portion of the 200-plus defective windows that need replacing at Kennett High School, window issues have also popped up at two of the district’s elementary schools: John H. Fuller and Conway Elementary, both built in 1957.
The board last week debated how to address those needs.
At its previous meeting on Sept. 13, the board tabled authorizing consultants Gale Associates to solicit bid proposals to replace 14 windows at Conway Elementary.
On Sept. 27, the board took the item off the table, but member Joe Mosca opposed the facility committee’s recommendation On Sept. 27, the board took the item off the table, but member Joe Mosca did not agree with the facility committee’s recommendation to pay Gale $39,600 from the elementary school’s $60,000 rotating fund to develop bid specifications.
Mosca reminded them the board's policy is that with any expenditure over $20,000 it is recommended the board solicit bids for the work. “To be consistent and respect the policy, we should go out to bid,” he said.
Colleague Ryan Wallace, who sits on the facilities committee with Randy Davison and former member Courtney Burke, said the process initially began with 14 windows needing to be replaced at Conway El in the 1990 addition to the school.
“And we've expanded it to a couple of different scenarios, one being the entire Conway Elementary,” he said. “Based on the conversation with the committee members, they were very happy with Gale Associates and what they provided.”
“How do we know we’re not going to get a better price?” Mosca asked.
"We don’t know, you’re right, but the committee believes that the professional manner and trust provided by Gale, they were afforded the confidence of the committee to be selected for this process,” replied Wallace.
“I have no issue with Gale,” Mosca said. “I have an issue with the process. And if we are going to implement the policy one way we should do it every time. So if something is over $20,000, then we should go out to bid, that's just my personal feeling.”
Davison said time is of the essence.
“I think at this point we need to move forward with this,” he said. “Gale Associates are specialists in the field with the windows. I understand what you're saying, Joe, but at that point, we weren’t looking at a million dollars in windows (at Conway El). We're actually very fortunate that we're piggybacking on specialists in their field, from the windows at the high school.
"All three board members on that committee agreed with the quality of what we're seeing in Gale’s work, that we move forward.”
Davison added: “I'm sorry if you have an issue with the policy, but in the best interest of time, and that's part of it, we felt we needed to move forward.”
Board member Michelle Capozzoli agreed with Mosca about the need to be consistent on the bidding policy, but she also saw the tight timeline the facilities committee is under.
“You can't have it both ways,” she said. “You can't say, originally, we have to go to bid and then say now no, you don't have to go out to bid, so you know, I'm conflicted.”
Board chair Joe Lentini wondered about the price to do the work at Conway El. The $39,600 is for Gale to do design and construction oversight on specs for the project, which is believed to be about $140,000 and could be paid for through ESSR (the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, which are also being utilized for the high school project)
“Last meeting, it was in the packet that it was going to be Conway El, John Fuller and then maybe Pine Tree,” Mosca said. “So I'm just a little bit confused as to how it went from potentially three schools to one school for the same amount of money.”
Wallace explained that in order to evaluate all three schools, Gale offered a quote of $20,200. He said the committee opted not to go in that direction at this time.
“So we determined Conway El is the only school that needs windows replaced?” asked board member Jessica Whitelaw.
“No, not at all,” replied Jim Hill, director of administrative services for SAU 9, adding a similar number of windows at John Fuller need replacing.
“Are there other windows that need to be brought to us?” asked Lentini. “This is something I’ve asked a number of times.”
“We did acknowledge that John Fuller is a school where windows were a concern,” said Davison. “The plan that was presented to us from the principal (Jason Robert) at Conway Elementary was the most needy one.”
“We believe that John Fuller does have windows that need to be replaced,” added Wallace.
“So I’m confused,” Lentini said. “If John Fuller has windows that need to be replaced, why isn’t it part of this overall plan? If we have someone coming in to do the windows, doesn’t it make sense to have them all at once?”
Hill shared meeting minutes from the facilities committee. “Ryan liked the idea and suggests that we should consider replacing all of the windows in the district at one time. Randy pointed out that we have recently done three separate bonds for the elementary heating systems over the past several years. And we're currently doing $1.3 million worth of windows at the high school, so it might be better if we do them separately as we go.”
“Wouldn’t it make more sense to do a study of all three schools and get a better price at once?” asked Mosca.
Left with more questions than answers, the board again voted unanimously to table the motion.
The board hopes to pay for the entire high school project with federal funds, which means it won't be seeking a five-year bond after all.
Voters in April overwhelmingly supported Article 2 on the school warrant, which sought $1,186,345 to replace the windows at the high school.
The article required 60 percent support for passage. It passed 1,084-374, or by 74.35 percent.
Superintendent Kevin Richard learned in March that the district can use part of the $1,979,541 in funds from the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund for the windows.
He earmarked $650,000 for the project and had to submit a grant request to the state Department of Education outlining intent for the money. On April 6, DOE OK'd the request.
Hill said only 20 percent of this work at the highs school will be done this year. The rest of the work would take place while students are gone during the summer of 2022. He said Lockheed would be paid only as the work is completed.
Richard said with additional ESSER III funding, Conway would be in line to receive an additional $3 million, with a portion of those funds helping pay off the $1,186,345 tab for the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.