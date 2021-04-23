FRYEBURG, Maine — Riffing on the expression, “Water, water everywhere and not a drop to drink,” the same could be said about legal marijuana in New Hampshire.
Our state is surrounded by states that have legalized marijuana for personal use — Maine, Vermont and Massachusetts. Yet, in New Hampshire, it is available only for medical use through state-controlled dispensaries. And with a Legislature dominated by Republicans, legalizing its use and possession, or throwing the door open to retail medical marijuana stores seems like a pipe dream.
The legal/illegal demarcation is particularly noticeable here in the Mount Washington Valley, where just a few miles down the road in Maine are the Glass Cook, Best Budz, Great Atlantic Puffin Co. and CBW Labs.
They offer everything from cannabis-infused gummies to THC-laced chocolate bars, tinctures and traditional marijuana buds, as well as CBD products that have no psychoactive properties.
This past Tuesday, many of the medical marijuana retail outlets in Maine were sold out of their product, as the cannabis world celebrated a holiday of sorts. April 20, also called 420, supposedly originated with a group of California kids in the 1970s who designated 4:20 p.m. as the daily time to get high. Now it’s a day when, according to the Vox news website, “tens of thousands of Americans gather around the country to celebrate a drug that remains illegal in the U.S.: marijuana.”
But even in cannabis-liberal Maine, local laws determining who can sell marijuana, where and how are still being worked out.
Maine legalized recreational use and possession of cannabis in 2016, as well as allowing it to be sold in stores for both medical and recreation. While medical marijuana stores were quick to open, it took five years of political wrangling over regulations and just last month the first recreational retail store, SeaWeed Co., opened in Portland.
Prior to that, cannabis was available through dispensaries or middlemen called caregivers, which could only sell to people with medical marijuana cards, like those in Fryeburg.
Where the story gets complicated is while the Maine Legislature was working all those years developing regulations for the state, independently, cities and towns, including Fryeburg, adopted their own rules and ordinances, most of which restricted retail sales.
But in June, Fryeburg residents will likely vote whether to change the ordinance and allow recreation-use stores in commercial zones. They include many regulations that will restrict their presence, like not allowing them to be located within 1,000 feet of a school. Perhaps the most significant control is the town is proposing to limit the number of retail stores to five.
The Fryeburg Planning Board voted 5-0 to forward the proposed ordinance change to the Fryeburg Board of Selectmen.
The selectmen discussed it on Thursday night and ended up voting to put the ordinance on the ballot of June Town Meeting.
Selectmen’s chair Tom Klinepeter said recently this will be an important issue on the June town warrant. He said years ago, when the town first started looking at cannabis regulations, that the residents wouldn’t want recreational use. But times might have changed.
“It’s going to come down to who goes to Town Meeting this year whether we have it or not,” said Klinepeter.
“People need to know this is not a minor change to our ordinance. This is a major change to our marijuana ordinance.”
Thomas Fuller, owner of the Glass Cook medical marijuana store located on Route 302 east of Jockey Cap, will be applying for a recreational retail permit, but says he is worried about the impact of these stores on the town.
“If it’s done well, it will be great,” said Fuller. “If not, it will be crazy and the market will be flooded.”
Fuller points to Fryeburg’s close proximity to the Mount Washington Valley, with its tens of thousands of visitors, all of whom will be just minutes from legal cannabis.
“Fryeburg,” said Fuller, “could become a mecca.”
But Fuller thinks five stores is too many. “Fryeburg can’t support five gas stations, so how can it support five rec stores?” he said.
He’s also concerned about out-of-state competition. He points to Theory Wellness, a Massachusetts-based company that received one of the first permits in Portland, Maine.
That is controversial because these multimillion-dollar, out-of-state businesses can force out established local businesses.
“The local (Fryeburg) operators the past two years have provided an excellent service, and we don’t want to lose that,” Fuller said.
Robin Ferrigno, co-owner of the Great Atlantic Puffin Co., which sells medical marijuana and is located on the Bridgton Road a few miles east of Fryeburg, also supports the rec retail ordinance but cautions it’s not so easy to set up shop.
For starters, medical marijuana and retail marijuana cannot be sold in the same store, and they have totally different supply chains.
Growers of medical cannabis are called caregivers and can grow up to 30 cannabis plants per caregiver. A different set of state regulations govern rec use, and they are complicated.
Ferrigno supports the proposed Fryeburg ordinance but says both have their place.
“Honestly, I think both medical and rec are beneficial. Personally, I just don’t want to lose sight of good things with medical,” he said.
He said most of his customers buy medical marijuana in its various forms for pain relief.
“We sell lots of rubs and tinctures for muscle pain and to people trying to get off chemical painkillers like opioids,” he said. Anxiety and sleep issues are also helped by cannabis.
Another issue facing rec sales is pricing.
Right now, says Ferrigno, recreational cannabis (in retail stores in Portland) is a lot more expensive than medical because caregivers can only supply marijuana for medical purposes. Currently, there is much more medical marijuana on the market than legal recreational product. Ferrigno said an eighth of an ounce of medical marijuana costs $25-$35 versus the $50-plus that recreational cannabis would cost.
Owner of CBW Labs in Fryeburg Dan Tepe backs the ordinance philosophically and agrees with Ferrigno that “it ain’t easy” to become a licensed marijuana retailer.
There are lots more hoops to go through than being a caregiver, including extensive background checks on finances and personal records, he said. Also the fees are high.
Tepe’s shop is a little different than others in Fryeburg in that in addition to selling medical cannabis, which he started doing just last month, he is a grower and extractor.
Extracting the active ingredients from hemp for CBD products and marijuana plants requires a device and process that costs “hundreds of thousands” of dollars, he said.
Type recently received planning board approval to expand his operation by a 1,000 square feet. He is located in the former Curves location in the retail complex just west of Fryeburg Village on Route 302.
Like with all the current medical marijuana providers in Fryeburg, Tepe, too, is interested in opening a rec retail store, but in addition to the regulatory huddles theres is the challenge of physically separating rec from medical and some of those details have not yet been worked out.
Tepe guesses that if the voters pass it in June, it will be at least fall before a storefront goes up. “Realistically, late fall, early winter,” he said.
