BROWNFIELD, Maine — After four years, the cannabis-growing operation Adam Martinese started out of a house has blossomed into a barn and storefront, and plans are afoot to expand to new buildings he recently purchased in Fryeburg.
Martinese, who used to run a barber shop in North Conway, got his start in the industry after a friend sparked the idea of providing medical marijuana in New Hampshire. As the law changed to allow marijuana use in Maine, he decided to begin his operation there.
“We were so close to the border,” Martinese said in an interview this week, “it just made more sense.”
He began as a “caregiver,” distributing medical cannabis out of a house with one of the first commercial grow licenses in Brownfield. As business took off, he purchased a barn in Brownfield. Two years ago, the team running the business opened up a storefront, Best Budz, in Fryeburg.
His large Brownfield barn is divided into various sections. The nursery is where seedlings grow; four vegging rooms are for “teenager” plants; and three flowering rooms are where buds are collected from the mature plants.
All in all, Martinese and Erin Goodman, who heads up the storefront, estimated the barn houses 150 flowering plants and 300 vegging plants, falling within the state limit of 36 flowering plants per caregiver and 12 vegging plants per patient.
While most customers of Best Budz are local, the store also accepts medical marijuana cards from all states. Goodman said vacationers come to the store to avoid carrying cannabis across state lines as well as taking advantage of the store’s cheaper prices.
Medical marijuana technically became legal in Maine in November 1999, but it took many years for regulations to get up and running, and in November 2016, Maine legalized recreational use.
However, the state allows municipalities to vote on whether to be a “dry town” regarding marijuana retail establishments and social clubs. The town of Fryeburg took such a vote to keep the town “dry,” without retail recreational cannabis.
Goodman and Martinese noted that they get lots of inquiries at the store about purchasing cannabis without a medical card but say the operation always works hard to stay in line with ever-changing state guidelines.
“(The guidelines) certainly limit us,” Martinese said, creating difficulties with supply and demand, and impacting prices.
“If we can’t grow enough, then we have to outsource and purchase, which can be difficult and expensive. So to keep our prices low, we really need to be able to have recreational grows and recreational sales. That way we can grow and sell locally and keep the prices competitive for everybody,” he said.
Goodman added: “Every day, it changes, and (state and local government entitities) don’t send out a mass email to everybody saying, ‘These are the changes.’ We have made it our responsibility to keep up on any changes that are happening.”
Despite the challenges, the business has fared pretty well in the midst of the pandemic, both Martinese and Goodman said, attributing its success to a mixture of well-implemented safety precautions and more people turning to cannabis as a stress reliever.
At the beginning of the pandemic, when other stores shut down, Best Budz quickly utilized masks, plastic, and plexiglass for added safety and was the sole cannabis resource for locals for a time.
“It brought people who were very, very loyal to the other two places in town, but had no choice but to come in and see what we were all about,” Goodman said. “And we certainly increased our clientele because of it.”
Martinese added, with some laughter, that since people were working and educating kids from home, “We’ve been fortunate.”
In terms of the overall business, Goodman heads up the store, Corrine Cook the grow operation, and Kyle Noyes the bud clipping, among many others who contribute. However, Goodman calls Martinese the “maestro” overseeing it all.
“We’ve had a good time with this business,” Martinese said modestly. “It’s been fun.”
