MADISON — With the warm weather of late spring comes the annual baby boom of nature. Cathie Gregg, director at the Elaine Conners Center for Wildlife in Madison and a licensed animal rehabilitator, says this time of year is always one of the busiest for the center.
From fawns to birds to other types of animals, the center handles many orphaned and injured younglings, nursing them back to health so they can be returned to the wild.
While the baby boom runs from late May through the summer, Gregg noted that well-meaning individuals sometimes bring in babies that don’t require the center’s help.
Sometimes a young animal may appear to be alone, Gregg said, but emphasized that just because the parent or parents aren’t around doesn’t mean the baby has been abandoned.
“Do not pick up a fawn until you know the mother is dead,” Gregg said during a recent interview, adding that the same applies to other animals.
She explained that newborn fawns have no scent, so mothers often keep distance from their young to avoid attracting predators. Similarly, with fledgling birds on the ground, although they may seem to be alone, parents often care for them on the ground until they learn to fly.
If you find a baby animal alone, Gregg said the best way to proceed is to call the center and New Hampshire Fish and Game.
“Call us and we will talk you through the situation and maybe we can help reunite babies with parents,” Gregg stated. She recommended keeping a safe distance from the animal and keeping an eye out for the parents while seeking advice from experts.
According to Gregg, some signs to look out for that an animal is in need of help is when is it obviously injured or the parents are deceased; when it has been caught by a cat, because of a deadly substance in the cat’s saliva; or when parents are trapped and relocated and babies are left behind. Gregg mentioned that the center can also talk people through getting animals to “self-evict, (as) there is no reason to trap, poison, shoot, etc. animals, leaving babies to starve.”
Gregg emphasized that for the best chance of a youngling’s survival, people should never give any sort of food or formula if they’re holding an animal before bringing it to the center as babies (fawns especially) have extremely sensitive stomachs, and to keep the animal away from kids and pets.
Gregg again asserted the importance of calling the center before dropping any animals off, both to ensure the center is prepared and that the animal is truly orphaned or injured. She maintained that the center wants to help as many animals as they can, but they also don’t want to raise animals in the artificial environment they provide if it’s not necessary.
When talking about some of the fawns recently brought in, many only days old, Gregg said, “They want their mothers; they don’t want a box.”
The Elaine Conners Center for Wildlife is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. every day and is located on 152 Pine Hill Road. Be sure to call (603) 367-WILD (9453) if you find an animal that might be in need of help.
For more information, go to elaineconnerscenterforwildlife.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.