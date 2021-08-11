CONWAY — The SAU 9 Re-Entry Committee, which has crafted a plan for children to safely return to the classroom for the 2021-22 school year, features 47 community members, ranging from administrators to teacher and representatives from the medical field.
Serving on the pandemic response committee along with Superintendent Kevin Richard and Conway School Board Chairman Joe Lentini are SAU 9 Assistant Superintendent Kadie Wilson; Pam Stimpson, director of special services foresee 9; Jim Hill, director of administrative services for SAU 9; Nancy Kelemen, chair of the SAU 9 Board; Kevin Carpenter, principal of Kennett High; Rick Biche, principal of Kennett middle School; Jason Robert, principal of Conway Elementary; Joe Yahna, principal of JBES; Gayle Dembowski, principal of Jackson Grammar School; Dr. Wenda Saunders, pediatrician at Memorial Hospital; Dr. Rich Laracy, pediatrician at Saco Ricer Medical Group; Dr. Charlotte Helvir, pediatrician at Memorial Hospital; Julie Hill, RN, director of operations at the White Mountain Community Health Center; Helen Crowell, school nurse for JBES/JGS; Matt Leavitt, director of emergency manager for the town of Conway; and Linda Burns, deputy director of emergency manager for Conway.
The transportation subcommittee members are Robert; Gredel Shaw, transportation coordinator for SAU 9; Susan Davison, school nurse at Conway El.; Virginia Schrader, director of the MWV Career & Technology Center; Jessica Whitelaw, Conway School Board member; and Cathy Baker, administrative assistant at Conway Elementary.
The facilities subcommittee members are Yahna, Hill, Crowell; Jeanne Twehous, school nurse at Kennett High; Dale Anderson, technology director for the Conway School District; Mandy McDonald, family support liaison at Conway Elementary; and Megan Jacques, early childhood education teacher at JBES.
Members of the personnel subcommittee are Stimpson, Danielle Nutting, principal of John H. Fuller School; Pamela Clay-Storm, school nurse at Kennett High; April Fitzsimmons, school nurse at John Fuller; Chris Bailey, teacher / Conway Education Association co-president; Sheila Sanfilippo, teacher at Pine Tree; Marge Morrison, clerical aide at Pine Tree; Jennifer Murphy, director of school counseling at Kennett High; Salvatore Guzzardi, teacher at JBES; and Jennifer Chalmers, teacher at Kennett Middle School.
Members of the co-curricular committee are Biche, Dembowski; Neal Weaver, athletic director at Kennett High; Paula Jeffrey, school nurse at Kennett Middle School; Jessica DellaValla, director of Project SUCCEED; and Kathleen Murdough, teacher and coach at Kennett High.
Members of the scheduling committee are Wilson, Carpenter; Dr. Aimee Frechette, principal at Pine Tree; Anne Trumbull, school nurse at Pine Tree; Matt Liebenow, teacher / Conway Education Association co-president; Susie Tofani, out of district coordinator / court liaison for SAU 9; and Suzanne Hill, teacher at Pine Tree.
