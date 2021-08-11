CONWAY — It’s more than just about masks, it’s about keeping children safe and in the classroom.
That’s the message SAU 9 Re-Entry Committee members hope to convey to the SAU 9 Board when it meets in the Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School Thursday at 6 p.m. to share its re-entry plan.
The meeting is open to the public with two planned public comment sections. The plan, which is 13 pages in length, is on the SAU 9 website (tinyurl.com/265hev52).
“I think it’s important that we try to remind people of what we did last year and that it worked,” Joe Lentini, Conway School Board chair, said by phone Wednesday afternoon. “Eighty-five percent or more of New Hampshire was not face-to-face and we were.”
Last year, there were 132 positive cases of COVID between the seven SAU 9 schools, which led to 1,238 incidents where they had to go remote due to quarantine or isolation. This did not include entire schools having to transition to remote learning due to staffing shortages.
The full SAU 9 Board, made up of board members from Albany, Bartlett, Conway, Eaton and Jackson, can accept the committee’s plan, adapt it or decline it.
The Conway School Board has scheduled a special meeting Thursday at 8 p.m. in the cafeteria at Kennett High, where it will vote on the plan. Should the SAU 9 Board meeting not be over by then, it will recess until the completion of the Conway board meeting.
The Bartlett School Board has a special meeting slated for Friday at 5 p.m. in the gymnasium at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School to vote on the plan.
The Jackson School Board will vote on the plan Monday at its regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. in the Whitney Community Center.
"My only appeal is hopefully we can have a respectful discourse,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said by phone Wednesday. “My hope is everyone keeps an eye on the most important piece — the safety of the children.”
At Monday's Conway School Board meeting, a large contingent of parents and others voiced their disapproval of any masked mandate, including a local man who extended his middle finger.
School boards across the state are facing the same tough decisions. The Concord School Board, citing rising rates of COVID-19 and no vaccines available for children under 12, voted 7-1 on Aug. 2 to require masks and face coverings for most school activities regardless of vaccination status.
The Newfound Area School District announced Monday it will open the school year mask-free.
The CDC on July 27 came out with a recommendation that everyone, vaccinated or not, wear masks in school.
“We’re not saying we’re going to wear masks on day one,” Lentini said, “but if the numbers dictate it, then we should. We’re still three weeks away from the first day.”
The plan uses a color chart for operating conditions. Green is “minimal indicators of concern. Limited or no restrictions on school operations.” Yellow is ”some indicators trend at elevated levels moving school operations to follow modified protocols and procedures.” Red is “multiple indicators trend at elevated levels moving school operations to strict protocols and procedures.”
In the green operating conditions, masks will be optional. Under yellow, masking will be based on current indicators and state and federal guidelines. If a school reaches red, masks will be required at all times.
Masking is required at all times on school buses.
